Who Is The Seahorse On The Masked Singer Season 4? Fans Speculate About The Identity

The Masked Singer Season 4 recently dropped on Fox. The show premiered on September 23, 2020, and promises to be an even bigger hit than its previous seasons. The show has been received well by the audiences till now with its popularity increasing day by day. Ever since the show started airing, a lot of people and fans of the show are wondering about the true identity about the person behind the costumes.

A lot of people think that several popular celebrities are hiding behind the costumes. Amongst all of them, social media has been quite abuzz about the identity of a seahorse on The Masked Singer season 4. A lot of fans have been curious to know who is the Seahorse on The Masked Singer season 4. Here is everything you need to know about who is the Seahorse on The Masked Singer season 4.

Who is the Seahorse on The Masked Singer season 4?

As compared to the other characters on the show, there are very fewer details available about the Seahorse on The Masked Singer season 4. In the video shared on the show’s official Instagram handle, the person behind Seahorse says, “I’m ready for some horseplay, so it would be-hoove my competition to stay out of my way. That golden mask trophy is all mine”. The celebrity further says, “I guess I'm a little shellfish”. According to these clues, here are the best Masked Singer guesses by fans for Seahorse.

Gigi Goode

According to a report by Distractify, a Reddit user has explained his theory and has claimed that the celebrity behind the Seahorse costume can be Gigi Goode. Several other fans of the show have also backed this theory in the thread. The American Drag queen had appeared in the Season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race. The Redditor has highlighted that the walk and mannerisms of Seahorse and Gigi Goode are very similar. Here is a look at what the Redditor had to say about it.

Image Credits: Reddit

Ariana Grande

Several other fans have also guessed that the celebrity behind this costume might be Ariana Grande. In an earlier interview, she was asked by Jimmy Fallon about which animal she would like to become the most. She had answered this question with Seahorse. Some of the other popular Masked Singer guesses by fans on social media are singer Halle Bailey from R&B duo Chloe x Halle, Emily Blunt, Carrie Underwood, Shailene Woodley among others.

Image Credits: Reddit

#maskedsinger. The Sea Horse is Carrie Underwood! She’s from Oklahoma! — Kent Dunning (@SlamDunkKent) October 1, 2020

For a split second, I thought the Seahorse was Carrie Underwood! https://t.co/i6FyjQe74n — purplefoxpup (@purplefoxpup) October 1, 2020

The Seahorse is Shailenne Woodley. The "dauntless diva" gave it away. #MaskedSinger — Devin Harper (@DevinHa93167112) October 1, 2020

#maskedsinger my guess for the seahorse is Shailene Woodley....referenced #Dauntless — Caressa Johnson (@Caressa_Johnson) October 1, 2020

Image Credits: The Masked Singer Instagram

