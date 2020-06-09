Who Is Gordon Lightfoot In '13 Reasons Why'? Know More About The Code Word Used By Clay

13 Reasons Why has just wrapped up its final season. Season 4 of the show dropped on Netflix, on June 5, 2020. This season follows Clay Jensen as he struggles with his declining mental health. Clay is facing crushing guilt of Hannah’s, Bryce’s and Monty’s death. In season 4 of the show, the characters were heard using the name "Gordon Lightfoot." Find out what it means.

ALSO READ | 13 Reasons Why Ending Explained: What Happens To The Characters In The Final Season's End?

13 Reasons Why spoilers

Who is Gordon Lightfoot in 13 Reasons Why?

Gordon Lightfoot is an 81-year-old, Canadian singer and songwriter. He is often referred to as Canada’s greatest songwriter and is known worldwide as a folk-rock legend. In 13 Reasons Why season 4, the Liberty High kids, planted false information about a Gordon Lightfoot concert to trick their parents.

ALSO READ | '13 Reasons Why' Final Season: Here's What Parents Need To Know About The Series

Clay and his friends discover that their parents are tracking their phones and reading their emails and text messages. The Liberty-High School authorities, help parents track every movement of their children, to abstain the kids from getting in danger. As the teens are hiding a lot of secrets, they get worried, that their parents might discover their secrets.

What does Gordon Lightfoot mean in 13 Reasons Why?

At the end of the show Clay, Jessica, Ani, Zach, Alex, Charlie, Tony and others promise, that they will always be there for each other. Hence, as an unwavering commitment to the friendship they put in place the code word "Gordon Lightfoot.” The friends vow to show up, to help, if anyone texts this code to the other. They decide that, when “Gordon Lightfoot” will be used, the whole group would show up, with no questions asked.

ALSO READ | '13 Reasons Why' spoilers: Who all died in '13 Reasons Why' season 4?

Clay and his friends are comforted when they know, that they can count on each other in the future. No matter where college takes them, just by just typing this code word on their phones, their friends would arrive with help when needed. Canadian singer Gordon Lightfoot’s popular song "Sundown" is played as credits roll on episode 8 of 13 Reasons Why, season 4.

Fans on Twitter bid an emotional farewell to the show. Many fans seemed disappointed by Justin’s death and believed that he deserved a better ending. Most were delighted by the amazing story 13 Reasons Why provided them.

ALSO READ | '13 Reasons Why': Fan Theory Suggests Shocking Fate For Justin Foley

Viewers were rooting for all the characters on the show. And it was delightful for them to see their favourite characters leaving their traumatized-adolescent pasts behind, as they step into adulthood. The final scene shows Clay leaving with Tony for Nevada. Tony had gotten admission to the University of Nevada under a boxing scholarship. The show ends with Clay and Tony, in a car, gazing as the town passes by. This is refective to how 13 Reasons Why began in season 1, with a similar scene, as Clay is in Tony's car and Tony driving him around the town.

and so this was the start, and so this is the end#13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/hfvsTExQan — idk but,, (@13rwhitme) June 7, 2020

So I finished #13ReasonsWhy and my heart is literally broken. I just don’t even have the words. I’m absolutely drained. All I will say is, Justin deserved a better ending. He just wanted a family, to beat his demons and I’m sad it didn’t end that way. #13reasonswhyseason4 pic.twitter.com/AQCcgYrwyc — CH (@OfficialCWH) June 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.