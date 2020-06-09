13 Reasons Why Ending Explained: What Happens To The Characters In The Final Season's End?

13 Reasons Why season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. Season 4 is the final season of the show and it went live on June 5, 2020. This season of the show, follows the story of Clay Jensen, as he deals with post-traumatic stress disorder, due to the happenings of the last season. But the story of lines of other characters, such as Justin Foley, Alex Standall and Zach Dempsey also had some interesting turning points.

ALSO READ | '13 Reasons Why' Final Season: Here's What Parents Need To Know About The Series

13 Reasons Why ending spoilers

13 Reasons Why ending explained

What happens to Clay Jensen?

At the end of the show, Clay Jensen gains his mental stability back with the help of his therapist and friends. He manages to graduate from High School, and becomes the class speaker for the graduation ceremony. Clay also regains the companionship and trust of his friends. However, he is still mourning the death of his adoptive brother Justin.

Clay secures admission at Brown University, with the help of an essay that Ani wrote for him. In the one of the final scene’s of 13 Reasons Why season 4, Clay is in the basketball court of his school, with his classmates and parents. This is when Clay sees the ghost of Hannah, for the first time in a very long time. As Clay hallucinates, he stands up to walk towards Hannah but is abruptly interrupted by a girl. The girl introduces herself as Heidi and tells him she is from another school, but will also be going to Brown. This short sequence provides a hint to the audience, that this might be beginning to a new friendship or a relationship for Clay.

ALSO READ | '13 Reasons Why' spoilers: Who all died in '13 Reasons Why' season 4?

Clay then accompanies his friends Jessica, Alex, Zach, Charlie, Ani and others to the top of a hill. They dig a hole into the ground and bury Hannah’s 13 tapes. This signifies that the teens are burying their traumatic past, which began in 13 Reasons Why season 1 when Hannah’s tapes were discovered. The friends than stand together and look down at the vast view of their town.

What happens to Jessica Davis?

Jessica gives her last speech as the school president at the graduation ceremony. She also secures admission in University of Yale. Like Clay, Jessica was also hallucinating this season, as she kept seeing the ghost of Bryce.

When she buries Hannah’s tapes with her friends, she sees Bryce once again. But this time Jessica bravely walks over to her hallucination and confronts it. Jessica tells Bryce’s ghost, that because of what Bryce did to her, she was able to find friends whom she loved.

ALSO READ | 13 Reasons Why Season 4: Who Spray-painted 'Monty Was Framed'? Was It Clay Himself?

She is signalling that everything happens for a good reason. In the end of this sequence, Bryce’s ghost is seen walking away from Jessica. This shows that Jessica is finally free from her past.

What happens to Justin Foley?

Justin became the only character who couldn’t survive high school in 13 Reasons Why season 4. In episode 9, Justin is diagnosed with HIV AIDS and passes away with episode 10. Justin dies in the presence of his adoptive family the Jensens and his adoptive brother, Clay Jensen. However, Justin works hard to get into college, throughout the season. He even secures to a city college.

ALSO READ | '13 Reasons Why': Fan Theory Suggests Shocking Fate For Justin Foley

What happens to Winston?

Winston arrived in Liberty High school this season, with a plan to find the real culprit behind Bryce’s murder. He hatches a plan and gets close to Tyler and Alex. Winston is driven by the desire to give justice to Monty. But Winston ends up falling in love with Alex. He also gets closer to Tyler and Zach. Thus he begins to change.

In episode 9, during the senior prom, Winston sees Monty’s ghost and they dance together. This is when Monty’s ghost tells Winston that he should move on. Monty tells him “Live with the living”. This brings a change of heart in Winston.

Finally in the end Winston finds out that it was Alex who killed Bryce. He also gathers enough proof to get Alex charged with murder. But he chooses not to do so.

ALSO READ | Who Killed Bryce Walker In '13 Reasons Why'? Here's The Truth About Season 3's Bad Guy

What happens to other characters?

Alex Standall, discovers that he is gay in 13 Reasons Why season 4. He gets into a relationship with Charlie, who is the quarterback of the school football team. Alex reveals his sexuality to his parents, who ardently support him. Zach who had become an alcoholic this season, sobers up towards the end and gets an opportunity to become the coach for next years football team at Liberty High school.

Tony Padilla who is seen fighting boxing matches in the ring this season gets admission in the University of Nevada. Tony is convinced by his boyfriend Caleb to take the scholarship. He finally leaves for Nevada with Clay, as Clay accompanies him, to help him get settled.

Ani Anchola gets into Stanford on a scholarship. Ani mentions that it's her aim to secure a good job, so that her mother doesn’t have work anymore. Tyler Down gets into a relationship with Monty’s sister Estella and also gets admission in Berkley for a photography course. Jessica and Diego get tested for HIV, in the wake of Justin’s death. And fortunately, both of them tested negative.

Hence 13 Reasons Why season 4 wraps. The makers gave a satisfying ending to all the character. It was announced that by Netflix that season 4 will be the last season of the show.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.