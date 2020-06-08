'13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Starts With A Funeral, Who All Died In This Season?

13 Reasons Why season 4 is streaming on Netflix. The show has been known among fans, for its distressing but realistic storyline, and shocking plot twists, that leave lead characters dead. In 13 Reasons Why season 3, viewers were shocked by the unexpected death of the lead antagonist Bryce Walker. As the season 3 was unfolding the mystery of Bryce’s death, another important character Monty died. Continue reading this article to know who died in 13 Reasons Why season 4.

Season four started with a funeral in the church where the vicar gives a speech. Viewers are not shown the faces of the mourners, at the funeral. Hence the mystery over who died in 13 Reasons Why season 4, still hangs. The funeral sequence is repeatedly shown in the first few episodes as the story proceeds in the flashback.

Who all died in 13 Reasons Why season 4?

Is Clay Jensen dead?

This season of the show features an interesting monologue from Clay, who says: “It comes down to one question, will you survive high school? Will I survive? Because I know too many people who didn’t.” Clay suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder in season 4. He seems out of sorts since episode 1.

Clay even starts hallucinating. He panics at the slightest unusual occurrence in his environment. He is living with a fear of getting caught for covering Bryce’s murder. Gripped in his challenges, Clay isolates himself from his friends and family. This makes even more vulnerable.

Clay also suffers immensely, when he is pranked by Diego and his football team friends. The arrival of Winston, Monty’s ex-lover at Liberty high, might just be the thing that pushes Clay off the edge. But fortunately, Clay makes it through High school and through the last season of 13 Reasons Why as well.

Is Tyler Down dead?

Tyler’s storyline on 13 Reasons Why, has been one of the most interesting ones. Out of all other characters, Tyler appeared to be the sanest one this season. This was until Tony finds that Tyler has disappeared when the school is under attack by shooters.

Tony rummages through his bag pack to find pictures and details of several guns. The school shooting turns out to be just another drill. But Tony remains suspicious of Tyler, as he had already attempted a school shooting in 13 Reasons Why season 2. Clay and Tony also discover that Tyler has been buying and selling guns with a gang member. But fortunately, even Tyler makes it through his high graduation and the show's finale.

Is Zach Dempsey dead?

Zach Dempsey becomes a free spirit in this season of the show. In spite of the fact that he was involved in Bryce’s murder, Zach seems least bothered about the consequences, if he gets caught. Zach turns into an alcoholic and gets involved in dangerous acts such as, walking on the edge of a building’s terrace and breaking school windows and properties with a baseball bat during the school riot. But Zach Dempsey lives through the season, graduates high school and becomes the sports teams coach for the next academic year.

Is Justin Foley dead?

Justin Foley, who is doing well in the beginning of this season, starts using drugs again. Justin’s mother dies due to drug overdose, while Jessica begins dating Diego after Justin breaks up with her. These things make Justin relapse into addiction. Justin’s health is seen deteriorating from the beginning but he doesn’t speak to anyone about it.

Justin arrives at the senior prom wearing a white tux and reconciles with Jessica. After dancing with Jessica for a brief while, Justin collapses on the floor and is rushed to the hospital. At the hospital, he is diagnosed with HIV which had developed into AIDS. Justin dies in the last episode, in the presence of his adoptive family-The Jensens and his adoptive brother Clay.

Before dying, Justin manages to get into college in spite of the unusually harsh life, that he has lived. Justin Foley is played by Brandon Flynn. He is the only character that dies in this final season of 13 Reasons Why.

