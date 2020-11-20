Who Is Grady Powell? Here's All You Need To Know About The New 'Forged In Fire' Host

If you have ever browsed through the History Channel, it is highly unlikely that Forged in Fire might have skipped your meticulous gaze. Forged in Fire Season 8 started airing on November 18 and fans are already tuning in to watch their favourite blade smiths carve some impressive weapons and challenge the remarkable judges on the show. However, fans were also sad to see their beloved Forged in Fire host Wil Willis being replaced by Grady Powell. Read on to find out, “Who is Grady Powell?”

Who is Grady Powell?

Grady Powell is a well know American television star and presenter. A report in Reality Tit-Bit states that the 33-year-old has a history that makes him quite the fit to be the Forged in Fire new host. He was in the Army in his young adult years and had gone on a backpacking tour in Europe where he travelled across different countries for a few months.

Aside from his real-life adventurous, Powell has also been a part of shows such as Stars Earn Stripes, American Grit, Dual Survival and Ultimate Survival Alaska. The reality star was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri. In his teenage years, he had enrolled at the University of Missouri but dropped out in 2007 to join the US Army Forces. During his time in the military, Grady served in the Middle East and Africa. In fact, in 2009, he received the prestigious award of ‘Green Beret’ which made him one of the youngest soldiers to earn this title.

Is Grady Powell married?

Yes, indeed. Grady Powell is very much a married man. He married his wife Meg Powell in 2019 when the couple had already been together for a couple of years. The two are expecting their first child. Grady Powell has become the latest member to join the Forged in Fire cast this season.

What happened to Wil Willis?

Grady Powell replaced Wil Willis when he stepped in as the host of Forged in Fire season 8. The news about Wil Willis not being the host of the show’s eighth season surfaced when the season’s promo was released. Many fans rushed to Twitter in the aftermath of the promo’s release and expressed in a frenzy that Will Willis was not visible in the promo. They aren’t entirely far off in assuming that the ex-Army Ranger has quit the show. Given that the film and television industry was perilously affected due to the pandemic and successive lockdowns across the world, there might be a good reason Wil had to sit this season out. While the showrunners are yet to comment as to why Wil has been absent in the promo and the first episode of season 8, it has become clear that he will not be seen in Forged in Fire Season 8.

Image Source: Grady Powell (Instagram)

