Will Hira Ashar Be A Part Of 'College Romance 2'? Here Are Other Details About The Actor

Actress Hira Ashar is famous for her role in College Romance and the trailer of College Romance Season 2 released on January 15, 2021. In the sequel, actors Manjot Singh, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Gagan Arora and Shreya Mehta will be playing their respective roles. However, it shows that Hira Ashar, who was seen in the first part of the show, will not be seen in the sequel. Will Hira Ashar be a part of College Romance 2? Read ahead to know more.

Also read: Amit Sadh To Essay The Role Of A Real-life Hero In The Web Show 'Jeet Ki Ziidd'

Websites like Web Series Reviews and Streaming Due have mentioned that Hira will be a part of College Romance season 2. However, she is not seen in the trailer or the poster. Whereas, all the other members of the cast can be seen.

It is said that season 2 will be releasing in 2021 but no official date has been announced yet. College Romance Season 2 is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki and will premiere on SonyLIV and TVF Play. Have a look at the trailer below.

Hira Ashar's College Romance

College Romance is a 2018 television program. The story is about three best friends who look for love, laughs and some lifelong memories while attending college together. Hira played the role of Raveena alongside Manjot Singh in the show. IMDb rates College Romance as 8.9 out of 10.

Also read: 'Scam 1992' Stands Tall At Top Spot In Of IMDb’s Top 10 Indian Web Series Of 2020 List

More about Hira Ashar

Hira was born in Nagpur and was raised in the United States, California. She appears mainly on romantic Indian web series. She made her debut as a child artist in a Hollywood film. She has also played short roles in Hindi short films such as FilterCopy and more.

Also read: It's Tamannaah Bhatia's 'time To Cuddle' With Her Pet As She Wraps Shoot For 1st Web Show

She has featured for popular brands in many advertisements. Along with College Romance, she is known for Grazia Intern Diaries. Intern Diaries is a web series that released in 2018. The story revolved around two young who interned at Grazia and aspired to make a mark in the world of high fashion, style and Bollywood. Hira played the lead role of Tara in the show. Alongside, Hira has appeared in YouTube videos with the various channels.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals first-look Poster From Web Show '11th Hour'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.