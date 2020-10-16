Who Is Lucas Bravo? Here's All About Gabriel From 'Emily In Paris'

French actor Lucas Bravo caught a lot of eyes after appearing as actor Lily Collins love interest in the Netflix series Emily in Paris. The story of Emily in Paris revolves around a young woman from Chicago (Emily) who lands a job in Paris and moves halfway across the world without learning any French.

Viewers get to follow Emily around as she deals with culture shock, stingy work situations and some rude and uptight Parisians. The 32-year-old French actor Lucas Bravo, plays the role of Emily’s helpful neighbour and love interest, Gabriel in the series. Fans have been swooning over Gabriel ever since the show was released on Netflix.

no thoughts head full of lucas bravo as gabriel #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/WVmaHr4Pb2 — akriti || CSK💛 (@malhotrasgirl) October 8, 2020

Gabriel from Emily in Paris has my whole heart. pic.twitter.com/UtLhJXUgF1 — nusayba (@nusii_boo) October 7, 2020

gabriel in emily in paris,,, AAAAAAHHHHHH IM CRUSHING HAAAARD pic.twitter.com/4B8UTRMzkW — elle || KAI IS COMING 🔥 (@jonginuuuh) October 3, 2020

Read | Lily Collins of 'Emily in Paris' fame shares make-up routine; Watch here

Who is Lucas Bravo?

A report in the French Vogue reveals that Lucas Bravo has received training from the American Academy Of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles and also studied at Tiffany Stern's Actors Factory in Paris. Lucas Bravo is one of those rare French actors who are capable of adapting on the sets of both French and American films and shows. However, Emily in Paris has been his first-ever international role.

In his interview with Vogue, Lucas revealed that he used to a minimalist and learnt a lot more about himself when he started his acting career. He says that he came to know himself by playing somebody else. His role as a chef in Emily in Paris was not created entirely out of the blue, the actor used to be a sous chef in a Parisian restaurant for many years before he decided to dive into the deep and risky waters of show business.

Read | Emily Estefan reveals mother Gloria Estefan's reaction to her coming out as gay

Lucas Bravo found a lot of inspiration in the work of American actors like Denzel Washington and Mark Ruffalo. He also said that Matthew McConaughey has been an inspiration for him to leave the cooking and become an actor. He stated that he was inspired by the fact that Matthew reinvented his career and transcended from light comedies to a career-defining role in Interstellar and many other films.

Read | 'Emily in Paris' called 'cliché' by French audience, Lucas Bravo aka Gabriel reacts

Lucas Bravo in Emily in Paris

Bravo revealed that he was a huge fan of Sex and the City growing up. He stated that he loved that fact that Darren Star often cast actors who were close to the character’s personality. This explains Darren’s decision of casting Lucas as Gabriel, who better to play a charming French chef, than someone who is both charming and has already been a chef in real life.

Before Emily in Paris, Lucas Bravo was seen in French television series such as Sous le Soleil. Lucas stated that being a Frenchman on an American set was difficult as he felt that he was representing the French cliches at times. He also mentioned that in spite of the challenges, he was able to rediscover Paris and the exquisite French culture through the eyes of Americans while shooting the series.

Read | 'Emily in Paris' fame costume designer Patricia Field breaks down Lily Collins' looks

Lucas and his French identity

Lucas Bravo has spent a good amount of his youth in Los Angeles, but he has still managed to remain true to his roots. His definition of Parisian means living amongst diverse attitudes, and different ways of thinking and living. He states that Paris is one of the most multicultural and multiethnic places in the world but it does not get represented as a multicultural place enough.

In his interview with Vogue, Lucas Bravo stated that he is not a typical beret-wearing French man. He is much more immersed in the evolution of French fashion and Parisian street style. He stated that all the beautiful things that make France unique: good wine, literature, cuisine, and the art of complaining without real conviction are things he does resonates with.

Image Source: Lucas Bravo (Instagram fan page)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.