'Emily In Paris' Called 'cliché' By French Audience, Lucas Bravo Aka Gabriel Reacts

While the Netflix Original Emily in Paris has been winning hearts globally, the web-series has been highly criticised by the French for being a 'cliché'. Now, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, lead actor Lucas Bravo, who is a Frenchman himself, favoured the French audience as he shared his take on being slammed by the people of France. Bravo, who played Emily's neighbour and love interest Gabriel, thinks 'Paris is many things'.

Lucas Bravo says 'Emily in Paris' portrays just 'one vision'

On October 9, 2020, in his interview with the magazine, Lucas Bravo shared his thoughts on being slammed by the French audience for portraying clichés about Paris, France. In his reaction, the TV actor agreed with the criticism in a way and set the record straight that the web-series portrays just one vision, whereas he thinks that Paris is many things apart from that. Elaborating more about the same, Bravo said that Paris is one of the most diverse cities across the globe which comprises different nationalities and neighbourhoods.

Thus, he feels that an entire lifetime would also not be enough to gain knowledge about the infamous city entirely. He also refers to Paris as 'an entire world in a city'. Furthermore, he added saying to tell a story about the French city, one needs to choose an angle, a vision. The 32-year-old made the French audience understand that the makers have portrayed just one vision in Emily in Paris, while the city is many more things except for that.

In addition to that, Lucas Bravo also teased the much-talked-about season 2 of the American comedy-drama. Although Emily in Paris Season 2 hasn't gotten a green signal by the makers yet, Bravo hinted at a potential second instalment of the Lily Collins starrer as she shared some ideas of what season 2 might have in store for the lead characters. He stated that anything could happen between Emily, Gabriel, and Camille's estranged love triangle in the upcoming season of the Netflix Original.

Meanwhile, ever since its release, Emily in Paris has been in the top 10's list on Netflix. The 10-episode web-series premiered on the streamer on October 2, 2020, and has received a thumbs up from the audience worldwide. Check out the trailer of the show below:

