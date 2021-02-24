Who Is Lucy Hale Dating? Know All About The Actor's Personal Life

Lucy Hale is best known for her role as Aria Montgomery in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars. The star has also appeared in movies like Life Sentence (2018), Bionic Woman (2007) and most recently in Fantasy Island (2020). Recently, fans have been curious about the 31-year-old actor's personal life. Find out who is Lucy Hale dating?

Read | Blackpink’s Jennie and BIGBANG's G-Dragon are dating: Reports

Who is Lucy Hale dating?

Fans were in a frenzy ever since pictures of Lucy Hale kissing a mystery man surfaced on Twitter. This man was later identified as actor Skeet Ulrich. A day after these photos were posted online, E! confirmed that the two were indeed in a relationship.

I DID NOT SEE THAT COMING. lucy hale and skeet ulrich is dating pic.twitter.com/Ds7p5fy9g4 — ellen (@symbolicsides) February 22, 2021

A source close to Hale confirmed that Hale (31) and Ulrich, (51) got romantically involved only recently. Ulrich is 20 years her senior and they were reportedly set up through mutual friends. Both Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich are actors and they happen to know a lot of the same people in the acting circle and connected recently.

Read | Are Bad Bunny and Rosalia dating? Fans compare them with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

How old is Skeet Ulrich?

According to E! the relationship is pretty casual at this point and the two are spending a lot of time in each other’s homes. Ulrich who is 51 years old, has been married twice before and has two children with his first wife Georgina Cates. Lucy Hale's boyfriend, Ulrich has a 19-year-old daughter named Naiia Rose Ulrich and a 19-year-old son Jakob Ulrich. Ulrich and his first wife Cates were married for 8 years between 1997 and 2005. The Riverdale star got married to Amelia Jackson-Gray in 2012 and the couple divorced in 2015.

Read | Michael Bolton and Zooey Deschanel team up to host 'The Celebrity Dating Game'

Lucy Hale describes her perfect man during a 2020 interview

In her 2020 interview with Entertainment tonight, Hale said that she was quarantining alone during the pandemic. She stated that she would prefer to be with someone who has a sense of humour, but she did not have a physical type. She stated that she found people who were confident and comfortable in their skin to be very charming and attractive.

The Pretty Little Liars actor also revealed that she had dated many insecure men in the past and doesn’t want to get involved with anyone like that. She stated that she wanted someone who had drive, work ethic and passion for what they do and also have a moral compass. “Just a good person overall,” the actor had said. It looks like she has found her match in Skeet Ulrich.

Read | Are Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith really dating? Everything you need to know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.