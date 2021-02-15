Who Is Monica Rambeau Meeting In 'WandaVision'? Is Reed Richards Coming To MCU?

WandaVision has been delivering solid episodes week after week but hasn't been answering any of its mysteries yet. In episode 4 Monica Rambeau had mentioned about her aerospace engineer friend. In episode 6, Monica Rambeau is about to meet this friend when the episode abruptly ends. So, who is Monica Rambeau meeting?

Who is Monica Rambeau meeting?

After Wanda threw Monica out of Westview, Monica started talking about a friend who could help them get back inside Westview. She mentioned this in a conversation with Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis. Since then, fans have been speculating who this mystery character could be. Again in episode 6, Monica says they are going to meet her aerospace engineer contact in an hour, also letting the audience know that her friend is a 'guy'. Whoever this character is, Marvel is certainly doing a lot of build-ups to introduce him into the MCU. Considering how casually they brought a major character like Evan Peters Pietro into the MCU, this probably means Monica's friend is going to be a big reveal for the MCU.

In some ways, this is very similar to how The Mandalorian built up suspense for a Jedi to train Grogu, and it turned out to be Luke Skywalker himself. It was a historic moment for the show. WandaVision, it appears, is building up to the same level of reveal and at this point, we can only speculate who it's going to be.

Who is Reed Richards?

The most popular theory at this time is that it is Reed Richards who is going to come to meet them. Ever since Marvel has bought Fox, they have been planning to introduce the Fantastic Four into the MCU. After Endgame, where Iron Man died and Captain America retired, there's a large power gap in the Avengers and Reed Richards is the best person to fill that role. The thing that has strengthened this theory is that actor who is a fan favourite for the role of John Krasinsky has been in talks with Marvel for an undisclosed role. John Krasinsky is an A-level actor capable worthy of being a replacement character for both RDJ and Chris Evans. Still, these are all theories and we will have to wait till the next episode to find out who it really. Stay tuned for more WandaVision news.

