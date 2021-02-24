Who Is Peyton Meyer Dating? Here's All About The Actor's Personal Life

Peyton Meyer, best known as Lucas Friar from Girl Meets World is officially off the singles market. Fans came to know about the actor's new girlfriend from a TikTok posted recently. Since then, Girl Meets World fans have been vying to know more about Peter Meyer personal life. Find out who is Peter Meyer dating.

Who is Peyton Meyer dating?

Girl Meets World was one of the most-watched shows on Disney and fans adored the character of Lucas Friar. Although Peter gained a lot of popularity from his role in the show, he always kept his personal life private. However, thanks to TikTok fans have finally gotten a sneak peek of his dating life.

Peyton Meyer's girlfriend: What we know about them!

Lucas from Girl Meets World is currently dating a girl named Taela in real life. Her Instagram bio reveals that she is a full-time music maker. According to HITC fans found a TikTok that Taela made that showed her childhood crush and then her boyfriend. It was Peyton’s picture from Girl Meets World. This was followed by a video showing Peyton sitting next to her.

The video has garnered over 4 million views and many fans were shocked to see the second part of the video, as they did not expect to see Peyton himself appearing as Taela’s boyfriend. Following the TikTok video Taela also posted a picture of herself snuggling with Peyton on her Instagram on Feb 24. Fans were rejoicing in the comments section.

Source: Taela (Instagram)

Peyton and Taela's relationship timeline

At the moment it is unclear how long Peyton and Taela have been dating. But, their relationship first came to light when Peyton shared a picture with Taela on February 15, 2021. Taela being a budding musician, fans were unable to identify her at that time as the picture showed her wearing a mask.

Peyton captioned the post with a heart. At the time fans congratulated the two while others wanted to find out who the mystery woman from the photo was. Thanks to Taela’s TikTok, it's all out in the open now. She captioned her recent Instagram post featuring Peyton, “what’s wrong w me why do I feel like this.”

Peyton Meyer had revealed an earlier Gf before this

Before this back in 2018, Peyton gave a rare shoutout to someone special in his life on social media in a recently-deleted post. The report in HITC reveals that the caption read, "I keep my life very private for many reasons, but this I have to share with you guys," he wrote on Instagram on Aug. 9, 2018. The actor then continued, "I met someone. We have been friends for years. Our individual lives were very complicated back in the day, so a romantic life together seemed impossible. I'm glad time had a funny way of changing that. I know you don't like your birthday but today's a special day. Happy Birthday beautiful."

Source: Peyton Meyer Fan page (Instagram)

Along with the sweet caption, there was a black-and-white photo of himself smiling at the camera while sitting next to a young woman, tagged as Angeline Appel, a 27-year-old actor. In the photo, she is laughing while looking away from the camera. Appel is best known for her roles in Happyland and Shameless and was previously linked to another Disney star, Noah Centineo.

