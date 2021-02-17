Larsa Pippen Justifies Dating Married Man Malik Beasley; Calls Ex Future As 'Delusional'

Last year, Malik Beasley and Larsa Pippen were seen on a shopping date. The scandal blew up, where Pippen was ultimately blamed for breaking up a family. Beasley was also called out by many on social media, many disappointed that he abandoned his family. In a recent interview, Pippen spoke about the same, defending herself and the relationship with Beasley.

Who is Larsa Pippen dating? Is Malik Beasley married?

During a recent episode of Hollywood Unlocked, Pippen spoke about Beasley and how the Minnesota Timberwolves star and Montana Yao were separated. "I've played that part. So for me, if you're not being shady and you're telling me all your stuff, I'm going to believe you," Pippen explained.

Yao has claimed that she and their 23-month-old son were kicked out of their house. This move particularly attracted people's attention, many wondering why Beasley would take such a step. Even if they were separated, most fans found no excuse for asking a baby to leave.

Larsa Pippen boyfriend also received backlash on social media

"A lot of people are not happy in their situations and they don't want to jump ship until they see someone they like," Pippen added. She spoke about not wanting to affect the children, and how one might not meet anyone eventually. "I Googled them when I first met him — they weren't together".

As per Pippen, Beasley and Yao also had their issues and had nothing to do with her. She explained that if anyone looked into it, they would know that it was not ideal even before they met. She also wants to be careful with what she goes public with, not willing to be called out over someone she just met.

She even spoke about her relationship with rapper Future. "People made more of it than it was," she said, calling him delusional. The rapper had had made a song about Pippen (Rent Money, 2017), which spoke about him stealing her from her estranged husband Scottie Pippen. She even spoke about her fall out with the Kardashians, and how she is dealing with it.

Pippen apparently last flew to Minnesota to spend time with Beasley and were photographed around the holidays. Both were photographed in front of a massive Christmas tree — apparently in the Mall of America at Bloomington, Minnesota. Previously, Beasley was seen commenting on Pippen's Instagram photos, claiming that The Real Housewives of Miami star made him happiest.

(Image credits: Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley Instagram)