Who Is Safiyah In 'Batwoman'? Where Have You Seen Her Before This?

The second season of the CW series Batwoman premiered recently and has created a buzz among the fans of the show. While several cast members from the previous season were replaced, a few new faces were seen on the show. Among which, the character of Safiyah Sohail left many wondering “Who is Safiyah in Batwoman”.

Who is Safiyah in Batwoman?

The character of Safiyah Sohail is portrayed on the show by British actor Shivaani Ghai. Batwoman is based on the DC Universe Comics characters of the same name. The show is set in Arrowverse and the show is run by Caroline Dries.

Who is Shivaani Ghai?

Shivaani Ghai is a British actor of Indian descent. She was born on April 25th, 1975 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Shivaani pursued a degree in BA in film and television studies and took up an acting career in theatre in London, according to the Evening Chronicle.

Career in films

Shivaani Ghai started her career in the film industry with Day of the Sirens, which released in 2002. The actor made her Bollywood debut in Bride & Prejudice where she portrayed the character of Aishwarya Rai’s best friend. After that, she went on feature in films like Red Mercury, Goal! The Dream Begins, Everywhere but Nowhere, Fireflies and London Has Fallen.

Career in TV

Shivaani Ghai has also been featured in numerous TV shows. She debuted on the small screen with Doctors in the year 2001 and she made an appearance in one episode as Joythi. Shivaani went on to do shows like East Enders, which was a soap opera created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland.

The actor was also seen in Dominion as Arika in 2014-2015. Lately, she was seen in a recurring role in Around the World in 80 Days, which is a 2021 series. Ghai will now appear in Batwoman as Safiyah Sohail as mentioned before.

Cast details

The second season of Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson and Doughray Scott. The show so far has been directed by Holly Dale and Carl Seaton and Batwoman season 2 episode 1 has premiered. The second episode of the show will air on January 24th, 2021 and the third episode will air on January 31st, 2021.

