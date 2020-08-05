Who Is Pakistan Cricket Fan Sarim Akhtar? How Did He Get Famous Amongst Indian Fans?

Ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series, mentions of Pakistan cricket fan Muhammad Sarim Akhtar have once again taken over social media. The fan, whose pictures first went viral in 2019 and became the source of countless hilarious memes and jokes, has shot to the limelight again after he shared a motivational message for Pakistan ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Hilariously, the Pakistan cricket fan has once again been trolled by Indian fans after his latest video.

Why is Pakistan cricket fan Sarim Akhtar famous?

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar first became a viral interest sensation in 2019 when his epic reaction from a Pakistan vs Australia World Cup game at Taunton went viral online. Sarim Akhtar’s ‘disappointed’ expression quite literally became the face of ‘Angry Pakistani fan’ memes. The Pakistan cricket fan’s memorable expression was caught on camera by television broadcasters with his annoyed looks resonating with netizens.

Sarim Akhtar, who stays in London, later explained in an ICC interview, the story behind his iconic expression. The Pakistan cricket fan was unhappy at seeing his team drop a catch on the field, which prompted a series of hilarious reactions online in the form of memes and jokes.

Angry Pakistan fan memes went viral after the incident

As soon as Sarim Akhtar’s amusing expression was captured, the internet was flooded with Pakistan fan memes. Even after a year of going viral, Pakistan fan memes are used all the time on social media, prompting hilarious reactions from users. The Angry Pakistan fan memes became so famous, that Pakistan fans were seen wearing T-shirts featuring Sarim Akhtar’s popular meme face during a Pakistan vs New Zealand match.

The Pakistan fan memes have been used for more than a year now, and the Pakistan cricket fan has achieved a cult following online, courtesy of his unforgettable expression. The Pakistan fan memes are mostly used to express disappointment or anger at a situation, as users feel Sarim Akhtar’s expression is perfect to portray what they’re feeling.

A group of Pakistan fans have come to today's game wearing @msarimakhtar (A.K.A the 'Meme Guy') T-shirts 😂 #CWC19 | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/WNpUelPh3l — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 26, 2019

Latest Sarim Akhtar video trolled by fans once again

Play with pride and passion!



The meme fame Sarim has a simple message for team Pakistan.



Send in your messages for Pakistan team using #SuperFans pic.twitter.com/gQszBbL7Fc — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2020

The internet sensation once again made a return to fame just ahead of the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. PCB’s official handle tweeted the latest Sarim Akhtar video. In the Sarim Akhtar video, the Pakistan cricket fan is seen motivating the Pakistan team ahead of their matches. Sarim Akhtar talks about how Pakistan has always performed well in England and that this time they have to win the series. Towards the end of the video, Sarim Akhtar hilariously advises the Pakistan cricket team to leave all the deliveries outside offside. While the Sarim Akhtar video was meant as a unique way to motivate Pakistan fans and cricketers, the fan himself got ultimately trolled for it.

Thought he'd have a rough voice but that wasn't the case 😂



After hearing @msarimakhtar speak netizens be like: pic.twitter.com/m4PpH9mUjX — Gagan Thengane (@Kintu_Parantu) August 4, 2020

He is in the same outfits. Does anyone else notice? — Ahmad (@Unsung_lad) August 3, 2020

Many Indian fans pointed out that Sarim Akhtar was wearing the same clothes that he had been wearing during 2019, questioning whether the Pakistan cricket fan had another pair of clothes or not. Many other fans also used the Pakistan fan memes to express the fact that they didn’t like the video. One fan used Sarim Akhtar’s own image to hint how Pakistan fans will feel after their team loses the series against England.

Image Courtesy: twitter/therealpcb