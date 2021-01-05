Who Is Serena Pitt? Learn More About The Contestant From Matt James' 'The Bachelor' Season

The new season of ABC’s The Bachelor featuring Matt James started on January 4. The premiere episode introduced all the contestants from Matt James’ season, and sparks between Matt and some contestants had already begun to fly. Abigail received Matt’s rose of the best first impression. While the Bachelor nation fans are still getting over how fantastic Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette was, without a doubt this brand new season will be packed with entertainment as well. Read on to find out, “Who is Serena Pitt from Matt’s season?”

Read | What does Tayshia do for a living? Learn more about the new 'Bachelorette' contestant

Who is Serena Pitt?

According to her profile on ABC’s bio page, Serena Pitt is a 22-year-old Publicist, who hails from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In her bio, Serena reveals that she has always led a disciplined lifestyle and says she has never really taken the time to pursue true love. She is a typically logical thinker who has not decided to throw her rulebook out the window. Although Serena did not make much impression on Matt during the premiere episode on January 4, rumour has it that she performs extremely well in the show. Here are some pics from Serena Pitt's Instagram.

Will Serena Pitt be in top four this season?

A report by Reality Steve, who is a renowned Bachelor nation blogger reveals that despite being Serena one of the younger contestants this season, Serena does make it to top four. However, it seems highly unlikely that she actually wins the show. The report further suggests that it is another top four contestants Michelle Young who gets Matt’s final rose. Here are the other contestants who will make it to the top four.

Source: Michelle Young (Instagram)

Read | After the final rose: Are Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark still together? Know all details

Rachael Kirkconnell

Although she didn’t receive the rose on the first night, she did make it to the final four. According to a report on ABC’s official website, Rachael is a 24-year-old Graphic Designer. She hails from Cumming, Georgia and is in love with travelling. Her Instagram handle is a testament to her love for travel. The contestant also shared pictures with her friends in Florida, New York, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Las Vegas, North Carolina, and Alabama.

Read | Does Ben come back on 'The Bachelorette'? Find out what happened between Ben & Tayshia

Bri Springs

The only woman who Reality Steve is unsure about being in the Final Four is Bri Springs, but he has taken the leap of guessing she will be anyway. Throughout the season fans will see that Matt and Bri share a deep connection as they were both raised by their mothers and grandmothers. The 24-year-old communications manager hails from San Francisco, and she has a deep love for the outdoors and for brunch.

Read | Matt James becomes the new Bachelor, here is the full cast list of the women this season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.