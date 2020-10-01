Who Is The Whatchamacallit In The Masked Singer Season 4? Clues Here

The Masked Singer season four is witnessing the performances of Whatchamacallit, a hairy, colourful character whose identity is under wraps at the moment. While the concept, vivid rap performances and singing continue to raise curiosity powered questions, here is what the internet and the judges of The Masked Singer think. If one has wondered, “Who is the Whatchamacallit in The Masked Singer season four?” then read on-

Who is the Whatchamacallit in The Masked Singer season four?

In the introductory clips of Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer, several clues can be accessed, as per the website GH.com. The clues are as following:

Some strands of hair on the costume are of the colour combination of red, white, and blue. Whatchamacallit head is huge and there is only one eye on the left side of the head. Many would say Whatchamacallit's oozes magic as and his entry theme is also mesmerising on Masked Singer season 4. The Masked Singer Season 4 singer has a low voice.

Also Read | Bon Jovi Teams Up With Singer Jennifer Nettles For Their Upcoming Single 'Do What You Can'

The Masked singer season 4 judges guess who the contestants are-

The judges of Masked Singer season 4 have guessed the singer and rapper to be Neil Patrick Harris. The judges strongly feel that the character has similar mannerisms as that of Neil Patrick Harris.

Masked Singer guesses by viewers about Whatchamacallit

With the help of judges, some netizens are guessing that Whatchamacallit is Neil Patrick Harris as well. While others feel that it is Penn and Teller. Both the industry men love magic as well as have been fond of singing. The two fit the clues well as per many internet users. However, it is yet to be unveiled “Who is the Whatchamacallit?” Viewers must keep watching the upcoming episodes to find out for sure, who Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer is.

Also Read | Masked Singer Season 4: Here Are The Costumes From The Show This Season

Viewers try to guess Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer-

#TheMaskedSinger I think whatchamacallit is Neil Patrick Harris. — Nick (@Nick_king_48) October 1, 2020

Whatchamacallit is Chance The Rapper #MaskedSinger — 🌹Pretty_Baby_Roze🌹 (@PrettyBabyRoze1) October 1, 2020

Speakin' of the masked singer...........whatchamacallit reminds me of DHMIS for some reason pic.twitter.com/vKcSO2VT5Y — Lavender ♬ ★ 1312 (@T0YB0NNIE) October 1, 2020

Tonight’s #TheMaskedSinger thoughts...

Croc: Neil Patrick Harris (but not really sure)

Baby Alien: I’m on the Freddie Prinze bandwagon.

Seahorse: Not a clue. Im thinking a Southern/Country vibe.

Whatchamacallit: Feels like an athlete.

Serpent: Leslie Odom Jr. is a good start. — Brien Rea (@BrienRea) October 1, 2020

The Masked Singer Season 4 so far

The Masked Singer's newest episode witnessed the self-claimed elimination of The Gremlin, whose identity was revealed to be Mickey Rourke. The Iron Man actor unveiled himself to the audience as he, “felt too hot” inside the concept costume. Despite the host stopping him, he removed his massive Gremlin mask and showed the audience his true identity. The audience as well as the judges were shocked at Rourke’s sudden revelation. Apart from that, during the closing interview, he expressed that he wished to be a ‘soft and cuddly character unlike himself in reality’ to be one the show, that is why he chose the costume of 'The Gremlin'.

Also Read | Who Is Giraffe On The Masked Singer Season 4? Check The Panel's Guesses

Also Read | When Was 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Filmed Amid The Pandemic? Know Full Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.