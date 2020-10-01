Who Is The Whatchamacallit In The Masked Singer Season 4? Clues Here

The Masked Singer season four is witnessing the performances of Whatchamacallit, a hairy, colourful character whose identity is under wraps at the moment. While the concept, vivid rap performances and singing continue to raise curiosity powered questions, here is what the internet and the judges of The Masked Singer think. If one has wondered, “Who is the Whatchamacallit in The Masked Singer season four?” then read on-
In the introductory clips of Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer, several clues can be accessed, as per the website GH.com. The clues are as following:
The judges of Masked Singer season 4 have guessed the singer and rapper to be Neil Patrick Harris. The judges strongly feel that the character has similar mannerisms as that of Neil Patrick Harris.
With the help of judges, some netizens are guessing that Whatchamacallit is Neil Patrick Harris as well. While others feel that it is Penn and Teller. Both the industry men love magic as well as have been fond of singing. The two fit the clues well as per many internet users. However, it is yet to be unveiled “Who is the Whatchamacallit?” Viewers must keep watching the upcoming episodes to find out for sure, who Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer is.
#TheMaskedSinger I think whatchamacallit is Neil Patrick Harris.— Nick (@Nick_king_48) October 1, 2020
Whatchamacallit is Chance The Rapper #MaskedSinger— 🌹Pretty_Baby_Roze🌹 (@PrettyBabyRoze1) October 1, 2020
Speakin' of the masked singer...........whatchamacallit reminds me of DHMIS for some reason pic.twitter.com/vKcSO2VT5Y— Lavender ♬ ★ 1312 (@T0YB0NNIE) October 1, 2020
Tonight’s #TheMaskedSinger thoughts...— Brien Rea (@BrienRea) October 1, 2020
Croc: Neil Patrick Harris (but not really sure)
Baby Alien: I’m on the Freddie Prinze bandwagon.
Seahorse: Not a clue. Im thinking a Southern/Country vibe.
Whatchamacallit: Feels like an athlete.
Serpent: Leslie Odom Jr. is a good start.
The Masked Singer's newest episode witnessed the self-claimed elimination of The Gremlin, whose identity was revealed to be Mickey Rourke. The Iron Man actor unveiled himself to the audience as he, “felt too hot” inside the concept costume. Despite the host stopping him, he removed his massive Gremlin mask and showed the audience his true identity. The audience as well as the judges were shocked at Rourke’s sudden revelation. Apart from that, during the closing interview, he expressed that he wished to be a ‘soft and cuddly character unlike himself in reality’ to be one the show, that is why he chose the costume of 'The Gremlin'.
