Who Is The Disco Ball On The Masked Dancer That Premiered On December 27?

The Masked Dancer is a dance reality show where high-profile celebrities perform in elaborate disguises and various challenges are performed by these singers, so as to unveil their identity. When the real identity of the contestants is guessed correctly, they get eliminated. The Masked Dancer premiered on Fox on December 27, 2020, and quickly became one of the favourite shows of the U.S. audience. This season's masked dancer costumes include names like Zebra, Tulip, Sloth, Exotic Bird, Cotton Candy, Cricket, Disco Ball, Moth, Ice Cube, and Hammerhead. Recently the singer who disguises as the Disco Ball was revealed. Read on to know 'Who is the disco ball on the Masked Dancer?'

Who is the disco ball on the Masked dancer?

The Disco Ball on The Masked Dancer is none other than Ice T. He made his debut 36 years ago in the movie Breakin. Recently on the Sunday premiere of the show, he showed some of his iconic dance movies on the episode. The rapper who was also seen in Law & Order, as well as SVU, then became the first celebrity to be unmasked on the Masked Singer. In the episode, Ice T danced in his Disco Ball costume to the Bruno Mars song titled Uptown Funk. The Masked Dancer would then air at its regular 8 pm time from January 6, 2021. As per an article on Heavy.com, the contestants on the show have accomplished many feats including 38 million albums that have been sold worldwide, a total of 20 Emmy Award wins, 20 Grammy Award nominations and 10 World Dancing titles, amongst a few.

The plot of The Masked Dancer is similar to that of The Masked Singer. The show is being hosted by comedian Craig Robinson. The current ten constants on the show are Cotton Candy, Cricket, Disco Ball, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Ice Cube, Miss Moth, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. One of the disguised participants who was dressed as a Disco Ball has been revealed to be Ice-T and he has exited the show, he became the first contestant to get eliminated. The premiere of The Masked Dancer aired on December 27, 2020, on Sunday. The panelists include Ken Jeong from The Masked Singer, choreographer Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, and singer Ashley Tisdale.

