Who Is Grandma In 'Evil'? Here's All You Need To Know About Christine Lahti's Character

Created by Robert King and Michelle King, Evil is a supernatural drama which aired on CBS television. The supernatural drama is now available to binge on Netflix. It stars Katja Herbers who plays the role of a psychologist, who works to investigate and find a logical explanation for every supernatural occurrence in the church. Apart from Kajta Herbers who plays a psychologist and Mike Colter, who plays the priest in training, Christine Lahti is also seen in a pivotal role in the series.

Who is the grandma on Evil?

Christine Lahti plays the role of Sheryl Luria in Evil. She is seen in a pivotal role as Katja Herbers’ mother. When Kajta Herber, who plays Kristen Bouchard, goes through difficulties in her investigation related to the church, Christine Lahti gives her support. She’s seen as a hard-living mother who keeps supporting her daughter, no matter what.

The actor is seen in several episodes on the show, and although she has a small screen-time in Evil, she plays a pivotal role in it. Apart from being a loving and supportive mother, she's known for her role as Grandma. The makers of Evil confirmed Christine Lahti for Evil, who replaced Deirdre O'Connell.

Christine Lahti's Networth

Christine Lahti started her career in movies with small roles and got her breakthrough with the film Running on Empty. Throughout her career, she has been a part of several films and has also won accolades for her roles. Some of her critically acclaimed films include Broadway, Swing Shift and Lieberman in Love. Christine Lahti has also been apart of several TV films and some of her best TV films include Amerika, No Place Like Home, Chicago Hope, An American Daughter and Jack & Bobby. Christine Lahti was last seen in the Hollywood movie A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. She played the character of Ellen in the biographical drama film. According to Celebrity NetWorth, Christine Lahti has a net worth of ₹2 million.

