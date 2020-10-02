Who Is Pink Crocodile In 'Masked Singer'? Find Out The Name Of This Artist

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, FOX reality show The Masked Singer has managed to come back with fresh new episodes for its audiences. The Masked Singer season 4 was released on September 23, 2020. The new season of the show saw contestants adorning very unique masks.

There are several interesting characters on the show this season such as the Pink Crocodile, Serpent, Seahorse, Popcorn, Dragon and last but not the least the Snowy Owls. However, audiences are still in the dark about the Pink Crocodile as they show is yet to reveal who is the celebrity behind the Pink Crocodile mask. Read on to find out, “Who is the Pink Crocodile in the Masked Singer?”

Read | What Happened To Malia And Tom? Find Out If They Are Still Together

Who is the Pink Crocodile in Masked Singer?

While the Masked Singer Season 4 is yet to reveal who the celebrity behind the pink crocodile mask is, fans can guess who it could be. The guesswork mainly depends on the clues that have been released by the show’s creators about the pink crocodile. Here are the clues.

The mask: The pink Crocodile is wearing a head-to-toe pink look, alongside a pink cape lined with boa feathers, a sparkly pink bow tie, and a sparkly pink bowler hat.

Official clue: A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa!”

Crocodile's visual clue: A tic-tac-toe board background.

Read | When was 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 filmed amid the pandemic? Know full details

Pink Crocodile on Masked Singer: Who is it?

Elton John

Source: Elton John (Instagram)

A report on GH Magazine stated the pink crocodile might just be the legendary musician Elton John. Though it's highly unlikely that a musician of his calibre would appear on a reality show. But if we look at the clues, many clues point to this English singer and songwriter. One of them being the Crocodile costume which could be a direct reference to his song Crocodile Rock.

The clues also talk about "a special set of keys" that could refer to piano keys. Sir Elton is a world-famous pianist. Moreover, the Crocodile's flashy, sparkly costume is definitely something viewers see Elton John wearing. He is known for appearing in vibrant and glitzy costumes on stage.

Read | Who is Popcorn on 'The Masked Singer' Season 4? Is it Tina Turner, Cyndi or Mary?

Elle King

Source: Elle King (Instagram)

The report has also stated that the clues also point to singer-songwriter Elle King. The Crocodile's "tic-tac-whoa" clue and tic-tac-toe board could correlate to "Ex's and Oh's," which is one of Elle's hit song from 2014. In addition to that, the clue about the "special set of keys" could also point to musical keys, as Elle's song "Ex's and Oh's" earned her two Grammy Award nominations and her first spot on the Billboard Top 100.

Read | Who is Dragon on 'The Masked Singer'? Find details about the recently evicted singer

Swizz Beatz

Source: Swizz Beatz (Instagram)

The report also refers to the possibility that Swizz Beatz, the record producer, DJ, and the rapper could be the pink crocodile on the masked singer. Swizz Beatz is married to Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys. There is a theory which states that the "special set of keys" that Crocodile mentions in the clue is referring to his wife. Swizz and Alicia have two children, which can line up with the clue about the special keys "reversing his game forever."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.