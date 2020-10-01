Who Is The Serpent In 'The Masked Singer'? Fans Speculate The Identity Of The Celebrity

In spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Masked Singer has managed to come back with fresh new episodes for its audiences. The Masked Singer season 4 was released on September 23, 2020, on FOX entertainment network. The new season of the show saw contestants adorning very unique masks.

There are several interesting characters on the show this season such as the Pink Crocodile, Serpent, Seahorse, Popcorn, Dragon and last but not the least the Snowy Owls. Read on to find out, “Who is the Serpent in the Masked Singer?”

Who is the Serpent in Masked Singer?

The Serpent on The Masked Singer Season 4 is making history. In an interview with Yahoo, the show’s executive producer Craig Plestis claimed that it is the first time in the show’s history that animatronics have been integrated into a Masked Singer costume. The Serpent has six robotic snake arms, hence, making him/her an even more intimidating competitor. But who is the celebrity behind the cold-blooded Serpent?

Here are the clues about the Serpent on The Masked Singer

Serpent Costume: The Serpent has an Egyptian-inspired costume with “exquisitely detailed imitation snakeskin.” The Serpent also adorns snakeskin patterned high boots with a large black and gold necklace.

Serpent Clue: The snake's first official clue was the prescription number to its identity, “#31118.”

Leslie Odom Jr.

As cryptic as the clue sounds, some fans believe that they have managed to decipher its meaning. A report on Express revealed that in a now-deleted Reddit post, fans had been discussing that the celebrity behind the Serpent was Leslie Odom Jr. The Reddit user alias240 explained: "So I’ve had a few friends helped me with this, and it explains the clue very very well. So we are gonna split this up to 3, 11, and 18 to explain why this clue fits Leslie Odom Jr.

The fan further went on to explain that 3 refers to the number of albums Leslie has put out so far. 11 refers to the fact that he has been in 11 Broadway productions (including workshops). 18 refers to the number of years the 39-year-old American actor has been acting on Broadway, which is from 1998-2016. This theory was reportedly welcomed by fans of The Masked Singer.

Masked singer group B guesses

(Super tricky night)

Crocodile: Greg Louganis

Baby Alien: David Arquette

Seahorse: Zoe Kravitz

Whatchamacallit: Redfoo

Serpent: Leslie Odom jr — Ashley Erwin (@shlee1337) October 1, 2020

clearly my only existence on Twitter is because of the masked singer but like serpent is totally Leslie Odom Jr. you can’t change my mind #maskedsinger #aaronburrsir — Maeve McFadden (@mmcfadd626) October 1, 2020

People believe Leslie Odom Jr is the serpent on The Masked Singer but..idkk — ð‘½ð’Šð’“ð’ˆð’Šð’ ð‘±ð’ð’ð’†ð’” (@UnexplainedEmo) October 1, 2020

