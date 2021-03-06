Who Is The Sorcerer Supreme In 'WandaVision'? Is It Doctor Strange?

After the big WandaVision finale, Marvel fans have endless questions going through their minds about what happened. It was an absolutely action-packed episode, with a lot going on. Let's dive into one of the main questions the fans have - who is the Sorcerer Supreme? Is Dr Strange the Sorcerer Supreme?

Who is the Sorcerer Supreme?

In Marvel comics, the Sorcerer Supreme is a person or being who is the most powerful magician on the planet. They are tasked with the protection of the Earth from otherworldly magical forces and attacks from powerful entities from other dimensions. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the current Sorcerer Supreme is Doctor Strange. The mantle of the Sorcerer Supreme was passed down to Doctor Strange after the previous holder of the title of Sorcerer Supreme, The Ancient Passed away in an attack by Kaecilius.

How Powerful is Doctor Strange?

Doctor Strange is one of the most powerful beings in Marvel Comics. In the comics, Doctor Strange directly derives his powers from cosmic beings and gods like Dormammu, the Time Stone, Cyttorack and many more. Being the Sorcerer Supreme, he has access to abilities no other being on the planet can possess or master. He interacts with beings of the highest order from other dimensions and universes. It's his sworn duty to protect the planet from powerful magical threats like how Dormammu came to take over the Earth in the first Doctor Strange film, and Doctor Strange thwarted his plans. Doctor Strange is quite powerful in the Marvel films, taking on Thanos all by himself and has done some incredible feats of magical prowess.

Can Scarlett Witch Beat the Sorcerer Supreme?

Agatha mentioned in the WandaVision finale, that the Scarlett Witch was prophesied to be even stronger than the Sorcerer Supreme himself. What would happen if they went against each other. Sorcerer Supreme vs Scarlet Witch. who would win in this scenario? Well, the short answer is, yes Scarlett Witch has access to more raw magical power than Doctor Strange and her magic is of the highest level, where she can change reality itself. However, Wanda doesn't have a good handle on her powers yet, she is still learning, whereas Doctor Strange has had years to hone his abilities.

Moreover, we've seen in the films, Doctor Strange is a genius and a very fast learner, and he is one of the smartest strategists in the movies. He is the one who helped Tony stay alive in Infinity War as he saw the future and knew what needed to be done, even if he got turned into dust. Still, it would be a tough competition if Wanda learned to use her powers effectively.

