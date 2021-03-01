Who Plays Georgia In 'Ginny And Georgia'? Know All Details Here

Though off to a slow start, Ginny and Georgia is steadily crawling up the ladders to Netflix's top 10 charts. Every actor on the Ginny and Georgia cast list is getting well-deserved attention at the moment for their nuanced portrayal of characters. Though highly compared to the cult-classic Gilmore Girls, the series still managed to stand out all thanks to the stellar cast and didn't become the victim to cancel culture. Let's get to know who plays Georgia in Ginny and Georgia.

Who plays Georgia in Ginny and Georgia?

The role of the titular character is played by actress Brianne Howey. She portrays the fun and loving mother who has several layers of mystery underneath her that slip out one-by-one as she tries to hold her dysfunctional family together to march to stability. Brianne Howey's age has become the topic of interest for many since she looks seemingly young to take up the role of a 15-year-old's mother. The actor is actually just 31-years-old while her on-screen daughter is 24, hence the backlash.

In an interview with EW, the actress indulged in the time she got the role and what it was like. She said that she was unable to travel during the auditions and remembered being very nervous about it. She didn't want such an amazing script to slip away and was afraid it would go to somebody else because of her travelling commitments. In fact, she had even thought of abandoning it for the sake of the show but her management convinced her that a self-tape will do. As soon as she reached home, she did the formalities and passed the auditions almost immediately.

One can easily recognise Howey from The Exorcist, The Passage, Dollface and Batwoman where she played recurring roles. She became a regular face for cameos in shows such as NCIS, Criminal Minds and Hawaii Five-O. After having spent more than a decade in the industry, Brianne Howey finally found her breakthrough role in the form of lead Georgia in Netflix' Ginny and Georgia. Since Netflix is known for giving preferential treatment to actors who have already starred in their projects, fans can remain hopeful to see Howey dawning the role of the lead in Netflix's next.

