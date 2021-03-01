Ginny And Georgia Soundtrack: Check Out All The Songs Featured In Season 1

Netflix’s new show Ginny and Georgia is being called the next Gilmore Girls. Ever since binge-watching the 10 episodes of Ginny and Georgia season 1, fans have been asking about the show's soundtrack. Created by Sarah Lampert the show was released on Netflix on February 24. The show follows Ginny Miller, a 15-year-old high schooler who has moved to a new town with her mother Georgia and younger brother Austin. Here’s more about Ginny and Georgia soundtrack.

Ginny and Georgia soundtrack

Ginny and Georgia Episode 1: Pilot

Come Through by The Regrettes: Plays when the episode starts

It Wasn’t Me by Shaggy: Plays when Ginny is driving Georgia and Austin to their new place.

Down Down by LAIKIPIA featuring THURZ: Plays when Ginny is getting has for the car.

Baby Luv by Nilufer Yanya: Playing when Ginny sees Marcus for the first time.

Country Time by Blanco brown: Plays when Georgia cant sleep well in the new house.

Your Lovin by Whaleskin: Plays when Georgia tries to get weed from Marcus.

The Start by Logan Richard: When Marcus meets Ginny in the hallway.

The Start by Logan Richard: Plays when Ginny and Marcus are alone in Max’s room.

Something Wonderful by Keys N Krates: Plays when Ginny rides Marcus’ motorcycle.

Oh Pretty Woman by Roy Orbison: Plays when Georgia is shopping at the store

Sleep Alone by Max Styler: Playing when Marcus climbs through Ginny’s window

Trampoline by SHAED & ZAYN: Plays at the end of the episode.

Episode 2: It’s a Face Not a Mask

Malibu Barbie by Miya Folick: Plays when the girls are doing their makeup in the bathroom

The Start by Logan Richard: When Marcus and Ginny talk in the hallway.

Sweet Sunshine by Paul Otten: Playing when Ginny decides to take the Plan B pill

Feel Good by Nafets featuring District Sound Lab: Plays when everyone is getting high in the basement.

Daddy by So Loki: Playing in the basement and when Ginny heads back home.

You And Me by Penny & The Quarters: Plays when Hunter brings Ginny snacks.

Go to Town by Doja Cat: Playing when the girls are shoplifting.

America's Sweetheart by Elle King: Plays when they have their living room dance party.

Problems by DeathbyRomy: Playing when the girls go to visit Ginny at home.

Episode 3: Next Level Rich People Sh*t

Honeypie by JAWNY: Playing when Ginny is dreaming about Hunter.

Young by GIRLI: Playing when Georgia wakes Ginny up.

Win by Nasty Cherry: Playing when everyone is talking in the hallway.

Dior by Halleluwah: Plays when Ginny is looking through her texts.

Leaning On Myself by Anna Of The North: Playing when Abby is at home.

Self Aware B*tch by Anna Sofia: Playing when the group chat conversation continues.

Class President by Dai Burger: Plays when MANG arrive to Sophomore Sleepover.

Falling For You by Kaii Dreams: Playing when MANG enters the Sophomore Sleepover.

Venus by Twist: Plays during the flashback where we learn Georgia met Joe years ago.

Something Wonderful by Keys N Krates: Playing when Ginny is talking to Hunter.

Sometimes People Suck by Ashe: Plays when MANG talk in the hallway.

Episode 4: Lydia Bennet is Hundo a Feminist

S.L.U.T. by Bea Miller: Plays when Ginny is brushing her teeth.

Adderall Brains by 3SB: Original song by the band playing when they're practising in the basement.

Ticking Bomb by Paul Otten: Playing when Georgia is driving through the neighbourhood.

Coconut Water by Milk & Bone: Plays when Ginny is taking pictures in her bra.

Cool Girl by Tove Lo: Plays when Ginny texts Marcus.

Alley Oop '66 by The New Hollywood Argyles: Plays when Georgia is planning the Casino Night.

Talk About This by James Hutchinson & Adele Roberts: Playing when Ginny, Georgia, and Nick decorate for Casino Night.

Ginny's Song by 3SB: Playing at the Battle of the Bands.

Give A Little by Featurette: Plays when Hunter and Ginny talk at Battle of the Bands.

More Ginny and Georgia songs

Episode 5: Boo, B*tch

Ginny's Song by 3SB: Playing when Ginny plays the song on her phone.

Living Outside by LAKIPIA: Plays when Georgia is driving back home after her date.

Gimme More by Britney Spears: Plays when the girls head down to the basement in their costumes.

Hula Hoop by Denis De'ion: Plays when Abby is giving a lap dance.

Bonfire by NineOneOne: Playing when Georgia and Paul make out in his office.

Episode 6: I'm Triggered

W D Y C M by Jaunt: Playing when Georgia is driving with Ginny and Austin.

Water by Brave Moon: Playing when Ginny is in the car with Hunter.

Luv Me, Luv Me by Shaggy featuring Samantha Cole: Playing when Maddie and Georgia dance.

Past Lives by BØRNS: Plays when Ginny discovers Georgia's box.

Episode 7: Happy Sweet Sixteen, Jerk

Just Here with my Friends by The Darcys featuring Leah Fay: Plays when everyone is hanging out at lunch.

Sweet Sunshine by Paul Otten: Playing when Ginny sees her big birthday surprise.

Your Girl by Harrison featuring Ralph: Playing during the birthday surprise.

Love You Like a Love Song by Selena Gomez & The Scene: Plays when Abby is singing karaoke.

Daylight by Ellem: Playing when the girls sneak out of the house.

Holy by King Princess: Plays when Max puts on her sex playlist.

See What I Mean by Beat Market: Playing during the drinking montage.4

Episode 8: Check One, Check Other

Spice (Remix) by Ravyn Lenae featuring Smino: Plays when Max and Sophie are kissing in Max's room.

Episode 9: Feelings are Hard

Panic Room by AU/RA: Playing when Ginny is tossing and turning in her bed.

Secret For The Mad by Dodie: Plays when Ginny see's Marcus is back from the hospital.

Lesson Learnt by Aaron Taylor: Playing when Ginny and Georgia head back home after work.

Home by Specific Coast: Plays when Zion and Georgia talk in the kitchen.

No Sudden Moves by Julia Nunes: Playing when Ginny sneaks through Marcus' window.

Bring Her Back by Adia Victoria: Playing when Ginny finds Austin in her room.

Alibi by Empara Mi: Playing when Max discovers Ginny and Marcus' texts.

Episode 10: The Worst Betrayal Since Jordyn and Kylie

Outsider by Shahrae: Playing when Ginny looks at herself in the mirror after her big fight.

Thank You by Diana Gordon: Plays when Ginny heads back home after meeting with Cordova.

Blood in the Water by Empara Mi: Playing when Georgia is at the rally and Ginny runs away with Austin.

