Who Plays Hunter In Ginny & Georgia? Here's All You Need To Know

Netflix' latest venture Ginny and Georgia is earning worldwide attention ever since its release due to its resemblance to the cult-classic Gilmore Girls. Like Gilmore Girls, the series, is no short of drama. Unlike Gilmore Girls, this show also delves into a mysterious past of the integral characters that they're desperately running away from. The show also took the time to dip toes in some teenage romance between the titular character Ginny and two other guys. Among the troop is Hunter, who plays Ginny's boyfriend in the series and is currently receiving massive attention worldwide.

Who plays Hunter in Ginny and Georgia?

Actor Mason Temple joined the cast of Ginny and Georgia to take up the role of Hunter. Hunter is known to be the typical popular sports-playing teen who is actually a softie on the inside. He shows interest in Ginny, the newest transfer, and eventually asks her out. It seems like To All The Boys franchise after-effects all over again as actor Mason Temple receives as much attention as Noah Centineo did when his first look released.

Mason Temple is a fresh face on-screen as he spent most of the recent years studying theatre. Ginny and Georgia went onto being the actor's big break although he has ventured into a few background roles in several popular series like Six, The Code and iZombie. As of 2021, Mason Temple's age is 25 although he sports a character 10 years younger as a highschooler. Although there's not much information on the actor online, one can understand a lot about him just by taking a look at his Instagram. Mason Temple's Instagram bio reads, "The biracial actor with a human face, not a building with an Illuminati affiliation."

Apart from acting, his Instagram profile suggests that he also enjoys photography although there's no telling whether he does it professionally. He is seemingly close to his ancestral roots as he's seen visiting his hometown in Taiwan often. The actor also generally enjoys travelling as his social media takes users through many scenic beauties.

