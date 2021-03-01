Who Plays Ginny In 'Ginny And Georgia'? Get To Know Newcomer Antonia Gentry

Ginny and Georgia is slowly garnering popularity as it appears to not have any plans on leaving the Netflix top 10 anytime soon. The series showcases a horde of fresh faces to have been welcomed into the Netflix family. Among them is actor Antonia Gentry, who swooned the audience with her portrayal of Ginny in the new show. Let's get to know who plays Ginny in Ginny and Georgia cast and how she is off-screen.

Also Read - Ginny And Georgia Soundtrack: Check Out All The Songs Featured In Season 1

Also Read - The Big Day Soundtrack: Here Are All The Songs Featured On The Netflix Show

Who plays Ginny in Ginny and Georgia?

Ginny and Georgia is actor Antonia Gentry's first-ever female lead role. Her acting skills were widely appreciated, even by the ones who had negative things to say about the series. Antonia Gentry is a seemingly new actress in the industry. Her previously recognised roles include Wendy in Netflix' Raising Dion and Jasmine in the film Candy Jar. She has also appeared in the movie Driver’s Ed: Tales from the Street though she's more widely recognised for her presence in short films.

Antonia Gentry's age is 24 years old although she plays a role almost 10 years younger in the series. This practice is quite common in Hollywood though, hence it doesn't seem like something out of the ordinary. But many have criticised that the casting for the mother and daughter completely dissuades from the actual age difference of the two actors. Antonia has mentioned on several occasions that her love for acting came early at the age of 5 or so. Before landing on-screen works, she participated in several plays written by her mother at their community theatre ever since she was a child.

She is proud to be biracial and even more so for being Black although it didn't come easy to her at first. She has been open about her journey about being biracial and is, surprisingly, even a catalyst to making many of the show's memorable dialogues possible. In her interview with Teen Vogue, she expressed that the series' creator Sarah Lampert made her sit and reveal her childhood stories about being biracial in a predominantly white school, which was later incorporated into the script as well.

Take a look at Antonia Gentry's Instagram -

Also Read - Will There Be Season 2 Of Ginny And Georgia? Here's More About The Season 2 Release Date

Also Read - Who Plays Hunter In Ginny & Georgia? Here's All You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.