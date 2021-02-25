Where Was Ginny And Georgia Filmed? Details About The Latest Netflix Series

Netflix users were in for a big surprise as the streaming service platform dropped the latest series Ginny and Georgia. The viewers have been enjoying the show and it is also trending in several countries. Ginny and Georgia review has also been mostly positive by the critics. The show is considered a spiritual successor to Gilmore Girls.

The plot of the series revolves around Georgia and her two children, daughter Ginny and a young son Austin. As the show was released yesterday, a lot of people have been thinking about the Ginny and Georgia filming locations and have been curious to know where was Ginny and Georgia filmed. For all the people who are wondering about the Ginny and Georgia shooting locations, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Ginny and Georgia filmed?

The series Ginny and Georgia is set in the beautiful New England town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts. The titular characters of the series move there in a hope of starting their new life. For the people who want to know about the Ginny and Georgia filming locations, this may come as a surprise that the town Wellsbury, Massachusetts where the series is set is not a real location. According to a report by HITC.com, the shooting location is a fictional town like several other TV shows. Not just this but the shooting of Ginny and Georgia did not even take place in Massachusetts.

The filming of the series was done in and around Toronto, Ontario in Canada. The filming of Ginny and Georgia took place from August 2019 to December 2019 in and around the city. The interior scenes of the series have been shot at TriBro Studios in East York. Ginny and Georgia shooting locations also consisted of the real-life town of Cobourg. It is located to the east of Toronto on the shores of Lake Ontario. The location has featured in the series in several exterior shots.

Ginny and Georgia review

The official description of the show on Netflix reads, “Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.” The show has a rating of 7.4/10 on IMDb. The review aggregator website rotten tomatoes has given a rating of 67% to the show. Here is a look at the Ginny and Georgia trailer.

