'Ginny And Georgia' - Will There Be A Season 2? Is The Story Similar To 'Gilmore Girls'?

Netflix has come prepared with dozens of new dramedies and fans are relishing it. Ginny and Georgia dropped on Netflix this week and is now slowly making their way to the trending charts. The dramedy series tells the story of a mother-daughter duo that includes a 30-something-year-old half-crazy half-depressed mother Georgia and her 15-year-old daughter Ginny who's probably more mature than her. The show follows their lives as they leave their old lives behind in Texas and start afresh in Massachusets after Georgia's husband passes away. Rumour has it that the plot also includes some murder mystery elements. Here's everything you need to know about the new Netflix series.

Will there be a season 2 of Ginny and Georgia?

Netflix typically takes up four to six weeks to announce a second season. They wait to evaluate the response and the amount of response and then begin to order for an instalment. It's only been a day since the show premiered on Netflix and so it is difficult to point fingers and be sure about a season 2. Ginny and Georgia season 1 review has been mixed from the likes of critics so far although fans have admitted to enjoying the rollercoaster thoroughly. However, the show ended on a vague note and can be taken as a silver lining. Although season one answered a lot of questions, it also gave birth to a set of new complications. It's safe to assume that the show planted it intentionally.

One look at the trailer and anybody would be quick to compare the show with the highly popular Gilmore Girls. But other than the primary plotline of the mother-daughter duo, Ginny and Georgia has nothing in common with the latter. As a matter of fact, the said series is actually an amalgamation of several genres. Even though it has consistently marketed itself as a dramedy, the show's essence actually lies in somewhat of a crime thriller. And like any other crime thriller series, this one will most definitely make its void felt if another season isn't initiated.

