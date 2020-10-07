Who Plays Vanessa On 'Evil'? Read On To Know Everything About The Cast Member

Evil is a popular American series created by Michelle King and Robert King. The entire cast of the series consists of many talented actors. Among the many popular actors and supporting characters on the show, the side character of Vanessa Dudley has been liked by many fans. Take a look at the cast of the series and more details about the actor who essays the role of Vanessa.

Netflix’s 'Evil' cast

The American supernatural drama is available to watch on Netflix. The series received an amazing response from the audience. The cast members include Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Kurt Fuller, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Maddy Crocco, Skylar Grey, Brooklyn Shuck, Dalya Knapp, Marti Matulis and many others in vital roles.

Who plays Vanessa on Evil?

In the popular series Evil, Nicole Shalhoub essays the role of Vanessa. Her role in the series was very well received by the audience. Though she has been a part of only a few episodes, she still managed to create a promising on-screen presence.

Nicole Shalhoub’s net worth and more

The actor began her career in modelling and later entered the movie business. According to a report by Net Worth Post, the net worth of Nicole Shalhoub is $14 million. She is also considered to be one of the finest actors in the movie industry, having worked in some memorable projects.

Also Read 'Expiry Date' Cast Details: Check Out Who Plays Which Role In Thriller Web Series

Nicole Shalhoub’s photos

Nicole is not much of a social media fan and is not quite active on her Instagram handle. But she does share glimpses of her life whenever she can manage. Let’s glance through some of Nicole Shalhoub’s photos on her Instagram handle.

This is one of the latest pictures that she shared on her Instagram handle. Posing weirdly, she captioned the post by asking whether one would be psyched to sit next to her in a plane. She added how her look was inspired by her friend whom she misses dearly.

Also Read Emily In Paris Filming Location: Netflix's Recent Show Is A Perfect French Virtual Tour

Here, she posted a picture with an old friend. She mentioned in the caption how delightful it was for her to hang out with her old pal and her puppy.



Also Read 'Jack Reacher' Cast: See Details Of Who Plays Integral Characters In The Film

Nicole Shalhoub’s movies

Nicole Shalhoub has been a part of a couple of movies like Hollywood, Wetware, The International, and Sex and The City 2, to name a few.

Also Read 5 Shows Like 'Emily In Paris' To Enjoy After Bingeing The Netflix Series; See List

Image Source- Nicole Shalhoub's Instagram & Snip from Evil trailer on Youtube

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.