Who Was Jennifer Fairgate? Find Out What Happened To Her In Unsolved Mysteries

Unsolved Mysteries returned to Netflix with a second season on October 19, 2020. The Season 2 of the show has arrived with six episodes, all of which discuss bizarre and scary mysteries behind some of the disappearances and murders. Perhaps one of the most absurd mysteries featured in this season of the show is the one about the death of Jennifer Fairgate. Read on to find out, “Who was Jennifer Fairgate?”

Who was Jennifer Fairgate?

Episode 2 of Unsolved Mysteries, volume 2 is titled Death in Oslo. It features the story of an unidentified woman, who called herself Jennifer Fairgate. In spite of 25 years of extensive research, details about her life are as obscure as the ones about her death. The episode of Unsolved Mysteries reveals that she could have been anything or in fact many things, a sex worker, a professional assassin, a flight attendant, a spy, or something else.

Jennifer Fairgate had checked into room 2805 of the Oslo Plaza Hotel on May 31, 1995, but she never checked out. When it comes to putting her story together, one will notice that even after 25 years of research there are more questions about this woman, than answers. The Netflix series reveals that she was dressed in all black when she arrived at the Oslo Plaza Hotel. She wore a highly expensive Citizen Aqualand model CQ-1021-50 watch.

Jennifer Fairgate listed herself as 21 years old, but the investigative reports later estimated that she was around 30 years old. As her name was more or less a hoax, the investigators named her ‘Plaza Woman.’ She weighed about 150 pounds and was 5’2”. She seemed perfectly fluent at both English and German, according to hotel employees. Upon a deeper dive into her identity and life, investigators found that she did have traceable connections to Belgium, but she had lied to the hotel staff, claiming that she lived at Rue de la Stehde 148, an address that does not exist in reality. Moreover, her phone number and zip code were also incorrect.

The Netflix series reveals that there was no identification of any kind found in the room. There was no credit card, no driver’s license, no wallet, no car keys, no home door keys. These are all the things that people normally bring with them when they venture away from home. In addition to this, there were no personal care items as well, no toothbrush and no hairbrush.

What happened to Jennifer Fairgate?

According to Unsolved Mysteries, Jennifer Fairgate was last seen alive on Friday, June 2, 1995. At 8:06 p.m., she had ordered room service. The food was delivered at 8:23 p.m, she paid shift supervisor Kristin Andersen with a 50-kroner note, which was an unusually generous tip. Fairgate had ordered a bratwurst and potato salad. Andersen recalled that the room looked sterile as if no-one was staying there.

The Forensic Pathologist conducted an autopsy, after her death. The report revealed that Jennifer had not eaten her dinner until Saturday. He declared Saturday night was the time of her death. This means that she must have eaten the meal that day, which was almost 24 hours after it was delivered to her. When she did not respond to the staff’s phone calls regarding her bill, a security card was sent to check on her, but he was greeted with a ‘Do not Disturb’ sign on the door.

When the police arrived at the scene, she was shot to death. In Unsolved Mysteries, it was shown that a shot from the Browning 9 mm pistol went through her forehead. But, she had 34 live rounds in a briefcase next to the bed. The crime scene report concluded that the woman had taken her own life. Jennifer Fairgate's DNA sample was also taken to conduct research, but nothing conclusive was revealed about her family or roots. This is shocking as she still remains a mystery despite the DNA tracing improvements.

