Why Are Most Muppets Left Handed? Here's The Mystery Behind 'Muppets Now' Characters

Fans of the Muppets are beaming with excitement since the release of Muppets Now on Disney Plus. Muppets Now released on Disney’s streaming service on July 31, 2020. Helmed by Kirk Thatcher, the new American drama series is produced by The Muppets Studio exclusively for Disney Plus.

Muppets Now have clearly left its fans in splits, since its release many viewers have taken to Twitter to praise the new show. However, the new Disney show has also left many fans wondering, “Why are most muppets left-handed?”

Why are most muppets left-handed?

The release of the 2011 film, The Muppets had ushered a new era of muppets mania. This film was followed by the 2014 film Muppets Most Wanted. But, in spite of the mania that surrounds this sketch comedy franchise, many fans still don’t know, “Why are most muppets left-handed?”

According to a report on Cheatsheet, the reason that majority of the muppets are left-handed is that puppeteers, tend to use their dominant hand to control a puppet’s head and mouth. Their other arm is used to control the puppet's arms and hands. Given that most puppeteers are inherently right-handed, the arms of the muppets are controlled by their left hands. As a result, the muppet itself appears to be left-handed.

Muppets Now on Disney Plus: More about the show

The Muppets franchise is not a recent one. The first Muppets film The Muppet Movie came out in 1979. This was followed by The Great Muppet Caper in 1981 and The Muppets Take Manhattan in 1984. With every new release, the franchise has been able to garner a new generation of fans.

Fans of the franchise seem to be enjoying the Muppets Now on Disney Plus. On its IMDb page, the show has scored 5.9 out of 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes the show has 59 per cent in Audience score.

Who is in the cast of Muppets Now on Disney Plus?

The cast members of the new show include Matt Vogel, the American puppeteer who plays Kermit the Frog, Uncle Deadly, Camilla the Chicken, Floyd Pepper and Cacti. Puppeteer Eric Jacobson plays Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Animal, Sam Eagle and Cacti. Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta, David Rudman, Peter Linz and Julianne Buescher are also a part of the cast of the show.

