Why Did Eliza Gasp At The End Of 'Hamilton'? Find The Reason Behind Her Shocked Reaction

Fans all over the world have pounced at the opportunity of watching Hamilton on Disney Plus since its release on July 3, 2020. In Hamilton on Disney Plus, after singing the final lines “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story?” Eliza Schuyler looks at the audience and gasps audibly with a shock. After witnessing this moment, fans of Hamilton on Disney Plus are confounded as to, “Why did Eliza gasp at the end of Hamilton?’

Who is Eliza Schuyler Hamilton?

Hamilton, created by Lin Manuel Miranda, is one of the most renowned plays created in the USA. Hamilton has a cast of some of the most talented and skilled actors which include 29-year-old American Actor and Singer Phillipa Soo, who portrays Eliza Schuyler in Hamilton. Eliza was a well-known philanthropist and the wife of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

After the death of her husband, Eliza lived for another 50 years. She raised funds for the Washington Monument and became an activist against slavery. Eliza Schuyler Hamilton also established the first private orphanage in New York City and spent her days helping to raise hundreds of children, after losing her own. She worked tirelessly to keep her husband’s legacy alive.

Why did Eliza gasp at the end of Hamilton?

Eliza’s concluding gasp at the end of Hamilton on Disney Plus shocked the audiences. It has been interpreted differently by many viewers. Here are some of the popular fan theories about Eliza’s gasp.

She sees Alexander again: Many fans have guessed at Eliza sees Alexander again, just as she hopes for in the final line of the song. She sees her dead son: She sees her son, dead son Philip. Just before the end Phillipa Soo, who plays Eliza is singing about how she witnessed hundreds of children growing up in her orphanage. In a way, it can be assumed that Eliza Schuyler was trying to numb the pain she felt after losing her son. She sees the audience: By far this is the most popular theory that Eliza gasps when she looks at the audience and realises her husband’s story is being told in 2020. Hence, his story lives on, and it was she made that happen by telling it. She sees that HER story is being told: This theory takes the previous one a step closer as, it touches upon Eliza’s line‘Will they tell my story?’, not your story, my story. As per this theory, Eliza Schuyler Hamilton finally sees the audience, and it dawns upon her own part in the story is finally being told. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamilton_is_pretty_cool (@hamilton.is.awesome) on Jul 7, 2020 at 1:57am PDT

Hamilton on Disney Plus

Many fans might not know that Hamilton on Disney Plus was filmed in June 2016 at New York’s Richard Rogers Theatre. This was just a year after Hamilton Broadway Show started playing in theatres. Just after Disney filmed Hamilton, the Broadway show went on to win 11 Tony awards out of the 16 awards it had been nominated for.

