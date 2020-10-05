Netflix Special 'Enola Holmes' Makers Post Puzzle, Ask Fans To Solve It; Netizens Amazed

Enola Holmes has been receiving positive reviews since its release. Thus the makers have now released a puzzle to keep followers hooked to the hype of the film. Netflix took to its Instagram to post a puzzle with a hidden meaning. It was up to the followers to unravel the secrets the puzzle hid and thus find the hidden message in the puzzle.

Enola Holmes puzzle on social media has fans racking their brains

A shot from the film and a series of jumbled words were used for the post. According to the caption, each image shared in the post contained a differently jumbled letter which would lead up to the final answer at the end. The makers had a number of letters which were all jumbled up in a rather confusing format. The Netflix page also pointed out that one should avoid viewing the comments to solve the puzzle.

Fans tried their best to solve the puzzle and a number of them got the right answers as well. Several people were amazed by the interesting post that was shared by the OTT platform. Despite having a confusing first few images, the ultimate result was quite an interesting one. The final phrase offered a nod to the Enola Holmes film and thus people were loving the ingenious post that maintained the hype and essence of the film.

The phrase, “Keep The Door Open Three Inches” was the answer to the puzzle. Despite having several familiar words, it was up to the follower to decipher the true meaning behind the words. Fans loved this post and praised it in the comments. Enola Holmes has been doing well with the audiences who have been loving the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill starrer flick.

Fans have been expressing how much they loved the film and the portrayal of the actors in it. The film had already created a huge buzz and is now living up to it. Netflix is known for posting several such trivia quizzes on its Instagram handle due to which fans stay engaged. Enola Holmes released on September 23 and has created a huge buzz. Fans have been praising the thrilling film and also applauding the work done by Millie Bobby Brown in it.

