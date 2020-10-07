Why Was Cat So Crazy In 'Victorious'? Here's Why She Seemed Unstable

Nickelodeon has provided a constant stream of entertaining shows to its young viewers across the world for many years now. One of the channel’s most riveting shows was Victorious, created by Dan Schneider. The show starred Victoria Justice in the lead role of Tori Vega, a vivacious teenager attending the Hollywood Arts High School. The young and lively cast of the series also included Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, the International pop star Ariana Grande and Avan Jogia. Read on to find out, “Why was Cat so crazy in Victorious?”

Read | Leigh-Anne Pinnock launches her production house; celebrates birthday with 850 balloons

Why was Cat so crazy in Victorious?

Cat Valentine on Victorious was played by none other than Ariana Grande. Over the course of the show’s four seasons, Cat became a fan-favourite, thanks to her quirky and jittery personal qualities. She was also one of the most stylish characters on the show, thanks to her dyed red hair.

Read | Anne Hathaway's character looks promising in 'The Witches' remake trailer

As a person, Cat was very loving and kind, but don’t let her soft exterior fool you. Cat was also very short-tempered and became distracted very easily. She was extremely stubborn when it came to accepting criticism well and would often get angry. And on top of all this, she was also dim-witted.

Over the course of the show, very little was known about Cat’s home life. Hence, fans didn’t have much context when it came to understanding why Cat was the way she was. While on the surface, her personality traits could be casually written off as being quirky, there might be more to Cat than meets the eye.

Read | 'Cobra Kai' star Tanner Buchanan boards 'He's All That'

Cat in Victorious might be bipolar

In one video uploaded on the YouTube channel Jayniac Jr, fans can see Robbie singing about each character, and while he starts to sing about Cat, he states that she is bipolar. The video also contains little behind-the-scenes titbit that offers an explanation behind Cat’s character and her distracted nature. Cat on Victorious apparently has wild mood swings that range between mania and depression. Hence, there are high chances that this theory might just be true.

Read | Kellyanne Conway, former advisor to US President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19

The YouTube video further states that Cat on Victorious exhibit traits such as inflated self-esteem, being more talkative than usual, having incessant thoughts, distractibility, being incredibly driven or lethargic and having excessive involvement in activities that could cause painful consequences. All of this signals towards bipolar disorder. Fans can also notice the way Cat often talked about her family and all that she endured. This indicated that she had a troubled home life.

Image Source: Stills from Chloe Parkinson (YouTube Channel)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.