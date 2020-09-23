Is 'Supergirl' Cancelled? What Is Happening To The Warner Bros And CBS Joint Venture?

Melissa Benoist has been on the top of the news since she was finalised to play the leading role in Supergirl. The show Supergirl is a popular superhero Arrow spin-off that is being aired on CW. The makers are currently working for their upcoming and final season of the show on CW. Read more to know other details about Supergirl show and Melissa Benoist.

Is Supergirl cancelled?

Melissa Benoist shared a post regarding Supergirl being cancelled after its upcoming 6th season. The actor shared a picture of herself in the Supergirl costume and wrote a number of heartfelt details about her experience while shooting for this superhero series.

She wrote, “To say it has been an honour portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me the strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful. I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”

More about Supergirl Season 6

The makers are all set to get back to the shooting process for the series later this month. It is also rumoured that the crew will be shooting in Vancouver and the season will be made of 20 different episodes. Initially, the show was started on CBS but was later moved to CW. It then becomes of the most reliable performers for the channel, thus seeing Supergirl getting done in just 6 seasons is a bit shocking. The shooting of the film was also shifted from LA to Vancouver in order to stay in the budget allotted to complete the series. Just like Supergirl, Supernatural will also be discontinued soon.

