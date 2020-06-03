Henry Cavill Joins #BlackOutTuesday, Shares A Powerful 'Superman' Quote

The tragic death of an African American man George Floyd has brought the attention of the entire world on the issue of racism. A lot of celebrities have come ahead and supported worldwide black lives matter protests. A lot of Hollywood actors like Emilia Clarke, Hugh Jackson, Samuel Jackon, etc. Participated in the Blackout Tuesday movement. The latest celebrity to join the list is Hollywood actor Henry Cavill. Henry Cavill has quoted one of the dialogues from his movie Superman to show his support to the Blackout Tuesday movement.

Henry Cavill supports Blackout Tuesday with Superman's quotes

To show their solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter protests, celebrities all over the world started the Blackout Tuesday movement on social media. The Blackout Tuesday movement involves sharing a picture with an all-black background. Henry Cavill took to his Instagram and shared a picture on Blackout Tuesday which had a quote from the movie Superman in it.

The picture shared by Henry Cavill reads as, “There is a right and a wrong in the universe, and that distinction is not hard to make – Superman”. The quote is surely relatable with the current scenario around the world regarding the death of George Floyd and the black lives matter protests. Henry Cavill also supported equality in the caption of the post. He captioned the post as, “#BlackOutTuesday #NormalizeEquality Lead, Teach, Learn, Involve, Evolve. Together let's normalise equality.”

Black lives matter protests

George Floyd’s brutal death happened on May 25, 2020. The video of the whole incident involving some police officers was recorded by a passer-by and was widely circulated on social media. In the video, a police officer is seen kneeling and putting all his body weight on George Floyd’s neck. George Floyd’s pleas resonated across the street as he screamed "I can't breathe". After a while, he went motionless under the officer who was still kneeling on his neck.

The tragic death of George Floyd has led to protests that have spread like wildfire all over the United States. This incident invited severe criticism from people all over the world. George Floyd’s death has brought ahead of the subject of racism and the movement #BlackLivesMatter to the forefront once again. Ever since the news broke, Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place in the whole world. Reports suggest that the police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck until he passed away was fired and arrested.

