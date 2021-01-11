Will There Be A Season 3 Of 'The Idhun Chronicles'? Find Out Here

Netflix is known for its wide variety of content for its subscribers. Last year proved to be a good year for the animated content with several movies and TV shows releasing on the platform. The streaming service giant had released the Spanish animated series The Idhun Chronicles’ first season in September last year. They kickstarted the new year with the release of The Idhun Chronicles season 2 on Netflix on January 8. The Idhun Chronicles season 2 review has been mostly positive till now.

However, fans of the show are currently confused about will there be a season 3 of The Idhun Chronicles. A lot of people have been also looking for The Idhun Chronicles season 3 release date. For all the people who are wondering about will there be a season 3 of The Idhun Chronicles, here is everything you need to know about it.

Will there be a season 3 of The Idhun Chronicles?

Till now there has been no official announcement regarding The Idhun Chronicles season 3. However, the series will most likely be renewed for a third season. The hit animated series has not been officially renewed as of now, but looking at the origins of the story it is highly possible that the viewers will get to see The Idhun Chronicles season 3. The Netflix animated series is an adaptation of book trilogy The Idhún’s Memories by Spanish author Laura Gallego. According to a report by hitc.com, season 1 had covered roughly the first half of the first book, The Resistance.

The recently released season 2 has covered the remaining part of the book. This means that there are more two books to be covered in the coming future. Interestingly, author Laura Gallego mentioned on her website, “I reserve other things for 2021 that I will tell you when the time comes.” While talking about the series. With two more books to go and a solid fanbase, it is highly possible that the show might be renewed for season 3.

The Idhun Chronicles season 3 release date

Fans are in for a long wait even if the makers decide to make season 3 of the show. According to a report by Variety, it took two and a half year to bring the first book to life which was spread in two seasons. Therefore, if the show gets renewed by Netflix, viewers will probably have to wait till 2023 or at least mid-2022. Here is a look at The Idhun Chronicles season 2 on Netflix trailer.

Image Credits: theidhunchronicles Instagram

