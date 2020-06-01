Is Fantasy Thriller 'Siren' 4 On The Cards? Know More About The Renewal Of The Show

Three seasons of the fantasy thriller Siren has aired on the American channel Freeform. Siren follows the journey of a passionate young siren named Ryn Fisher, as she faces difficulties that hinder her mission of finding her missing sister. Ryn Fisher is trapped by the military in the small fishing town of Bristol Cove.

The lead character of Ryn Fisher is played by actor Eline Powell. The show also stars actors such as Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, and Ian Verdun. Creators of the show Eric Wald and Dean White received a great response from the critics and audience when it first released in March 2018. Siren also became the top-rated show on Freeform thereafter.

The mystery series is loved by fans for its unique and intriguing premise, gore-drenching action sequences, and Eline Powell’s portrayal of the empathetic side of Sirens. Sirens, unlike mermaids, have been represented to be evil, who lure men to their deaths with their irresistible songs of the sea. After the season three finale, is Siren season 4 on the charts? Here’s everything you need to know.

ALSO READ | New Freeform Drama ‘Motherland’ Is Bewitched By Witches

ALSO READ | Web Series On Zee5 And Hotstar Co-produced By Rohit KaduDeshmukh To Release Soon

Will there be another season of Siren?

According to a media portal, the third season of Siren recorded a dip in viewership by 13%, as compared to the second season. Hence, the renewal of the show remains a looming question. But, Siren season 3 reportedly managed to keep the audiences hooked through twists and thrilling visuals. Considering the above-mentioned factor some entertainment portals have claimed that there is a high chance that Freeform might renew the show for another season.

ALSO READ | Is Steve Carell's Space Force from Netflix all set to get a second season? Read further ahead to know all the details about the new show and its next season.

What is the Siren season 4 release date?

When that happens, Siren season 4 is expected to be released sometime in 2021, on Freeform. The lockdown due to COVID 19 is likely to affect the shooting and release if there is an upcoming season. But as of June 1, 2020, reports suggest that Siren has neither been cancelled nor renewed for a fourth season.

What will Siren Season 4 be all about?

In season 3, a siren named Tia arrives in Bristol Cove. Tia intends to wreak havoc in the lives of human beings and erase their existence from the earth. Throughout the season we can see Ryn striving to save her surrogate daughter, Hope from Tia. Meanwhile Ben is facing repercussions of his deeds. In the season finale, Ryn and Ben launch a war against Tia and her siren tribe, underwater. They fight to save humanity and Ryn’s daughter Hope. Bens superpowers are revealed to his father Ted. Season 4 is likely to pick up from here.

ALSO READ | Where Was 'Sweet Magnolias' Filmed? Is 'Serenity' From The Show A Real Town?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.