Katherine Langford In '13 Reasons Why': Why Was She Missing In The Final Season?

Katherine Langford of 13 Reasons Why fame recently spoke about not being able to be a part of the final season of the show. She revealed that she had been busy with the shooting of her upcoming project Cursed, due to which she wasn’t able to shoot for anything else. Even though the actor had exited the show before the third season, fans were speculating that she will be shooting a fresh scene for the fourth season which was recently released.

Katherine Langford on not being a part of the final season

Katherine Langford has been an integral part of the show 13 Reason Why ever since it first released as a Netflix original. She played the role of Hannah Baker, who was the main character of the story in the first season. According to a recent report by a news wire, the actor did not return for the final season of the show because she was busy shooting for another project which is a fantasy drama called Cursed.

"I think I was still filming Cursed, so I wasn't able to go in and shoot anything."

Katherine Langford also revealed that she had not been keeping up with the third and fourth seasons of the show. She also said that she is already aware of what happens and she is very proud of her co-stars who have been “Still really tight”. She was of the stance that closing that chapter has been a special part instilled in all their lives.

Read Who Is Gordon Lightfoot In '13 Reasons Why'? Know More About The Code Word Used By Clay

Also read 13 Reasons Why Spoilers: What Happened To Monty In Season 3? Find Out Monty's Fate

About 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why is a mystery drama series which revolves around the lives of a few high school students and how they are indirectly connected with the suicide of Hannah Baker. The show has been created by Brian Yorkey and has also become very successful amongst fans as well as critics. 13 Reasons Why stars actors like Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Christian Navarro, and Brandon Flynn, amongst others. The fourth season of the show marked the ending and fans have been discussing the series ever since. Check out its trailer:

Read '13 Reasons Why 4' Cast: Is The Liberty High Gang All The Same Or Has Something Changed?

Also read '13 Reasons Why' Season 4 Spoilers: How Does Monty De La Cruz Die? Find Out

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Netflix)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.