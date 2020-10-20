Overwatch 2 Leaks Suggest The Sequel To The Game Might Come Sooner Than Later

Quick links:
Overwatch has been one of the most famous games in the industry. It has made its mark in the gaming world by providing its own version of multiplayer mayhem. Leaks suggest that Overwatch 2 has a release date planned and fans can get a sequel to their favourite game earlier than expected. Only limited information has been provided for the sequel, but a reputed leaker by the name of 'Metro' has provided some more insights for the overwatch 2 release date.
The popular and reputed leaker, 'Metro' tweeted, "Overwatch 2 release news! Rumours of the next OWL season being delayed until April to make sure they can launch with OW2 suggest that the expected beta or even full release of the game around Blizzcon in February 2021 is very likely!"
Overwatch 2 leaks suggest that the game might be coming sooner than later. The next Overwatch season has been pushed to April 2021. This move has been made to provide Overwatch 2 to the players in the Blizzcon event. Overwatch 2's release date is expected to be somewhere around February 2021. It isn't clear if the full version of the game will be available or a beta version.
Here is a list of characters that will be making an appearance in Overwatch 2, some of these may be removed to make room for more and some new characters will be added too:
Overwatch 2 has a ton of new features that have been added to the game to make the player experience better. Here are all the new features in Overwatch 2:
