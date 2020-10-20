Overwatch 2 Leaks Suggest The Sequel To The Game Might Come Sooner Than Later

Overwatch has been one of the most famous games in the industry. It has made its mark in the gaming world by providing its own version of multiplayer mayhem. Leaks suggest that Overwatch 2 has a release date planned and fans can get a sequel to their favourite game earlier than expected. Only limited information has been provided for the sequel, but a reputed leaker by the name of 'Metro' has provided some more insights for the overwatch 2 release date.

Also read: Genshin Impact Dainsleif Is The Most Recent Addition To The Roster, Learn More

Also read: Warzone Zombies: What Time Does Haunting Of Verdansk Start?

Overwatch 2 leaks

The popular and reputed leaker, 'Metro' tweeted, "Overwatch 2 release news! Rumours of the next OWL season being delayed until April to make sure they can launch with OW2 suggest that the expected beta or even full release of the game around Blizzcon in February 2021 is very likely!"

Overwatch 2 release news! 🤠



Rumors of the next OWL season being delayed until April to make sure they can launch with OW2 suggest that the expected beta or even full release of the game around Blizzcon in February 2021 is very likely! — Metro (@Metro_OW) October 18, 2020

Overwatch 2 leaks suggest that the game might be coming sooner than later. The next Overwatch season has been pushed to April 2021. This move has been made to provide Overwatch 2 to the players in the Blizzcon event. Overwatch 2's release date is expected to be somewhere around February 2021. It isn't clear if the full version of the game will be available or a beta version.

Overwatch 2 characters

Here is a list of characters that will be making an appearance in Overwatch 2, some of these may be removed to make room for more and some new characters will be added too:

Ana

Ashe

Baptiste

Bastion

Brigitte

D.va

Doomfist

Echo

Genji

Hanzo

Junkrat

Lucio

McCree

Mei

Mercy

Moira

Orisa

Pharah

Reaper

Reinhardt

Roadhog

Sigma

Soldier 76

Sojourn

Sombra

Symmetra

Torbjorn

Tracer

Widowmaker

Winston

Wrecking Ball

Zarya

Zenyatta

What's new in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has a ton of new features that have been added to the game to make the player experience better. Here are all the new features in Overwatch 2:

New Map: Push

In Push, a new, symmetrical map type that will launch with Overwatch 2, teams battle to take control of a robot that begins in a central location, then push it toward the enemy base. Either team may take control of the robot at any time. The team that pushes the robot furthest onto the enemy side wins the game.

Constantly Evolving Multiplayer

A Bigger World: Take the battle to new, iconic international locations, from the colourful streets of Rio de Janeiro to the scenic splendour of Gothenburg.

New Faces: Overwatch 2 will add new heroes to the roster, shaking up competitive play and creating opportunities for bold new strategies.

Action-Packed Story Missions

Play an active role in the next chapter of the Overwatch saga through a series of intense four-player missions. Fight back against Null Sector, uncover the motives behind the omnic attacks, and confront a rising wave of new threats.

Replayable Hero Missions

The battle continues with Hero Missions. As escalating crises break out around the world, encounter an ever-changing array of scenarios with a range of diverse and dangerous enemies. Level up the favourite heroes and earn powerful customization options to help beat the odds.

New Factions Arise

It’s up to the player and their friends to stop Null Sector, the elite forces of Talon, and other enemies of Overwatch from carrying out their plans. Each enemy faction features a unique mix of units with their own strategies and strengths, challenging the player to adapt their approach every time they play.

A Visual Evolution

Overwatch 2 evolves the look and feel of the world, with more dynamic environments, larger-scale battles, additional in-game storytelling events, and improved atmospheric effects and shadows. Heroes in Overwatch 2 will also have a brand-new look, with greater detail and higher fidelity.

Also read: Fortnite Week 9 Challenges Leaked; Learn More About The Challenges Here

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide To Prosperity; Learn More About This Genshin Impact Collectible

Promo image source: OverwatchNaeri Twitter Handle