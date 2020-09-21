Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Dedicates Emmy 2020 Award To Black Women; Netizens 'moved To Tears'

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II bagged an award as an Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in Watchmen. The actor portrayed the role of Dr Manhattan in the show. Apart from several applauds from fans for winning his first-ever Emmy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II received major appreciation for his acceptance speech. The actor decided to credit all Black women in his life for the trophy he received.

In his acceptance speech, he said, "Watchmen was a story about trauma. It was a story about the lasting scars of white domestic terrorism. It was a story about police corruption and brutality, but in the midst of all that, it was also a story about a god who came down to Earth to reciprocate, to a Black woman, all the love she deserved. He did all that in the body of a Black man, and I’m so proud that I was able to walk into those shoes. So, I dedicate this award to all of the Black women in my life."

Several users were moved by his speech and also appreciated that a Black man has won an award in Emmy Awards 2020. One of the users appreciated Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and wrote, "As a black woman I was moved to tears by your performance and today by your acceptance speech. Thank you". Take a look at how Twitter reacted to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's acceptance speech.

As a black woman I was moved to tears by your performance and today by your acceptance speech. Thank you. ❤️ — Linadria Porter (@Linadria) September 21, 2020

Congrats. And great speech. Honor the women in your life. They always make you better. — Steven Crosby (@heysi) September 21, 2020

When Yahya Abdul-Mateen II won the award, the actor had a surprising facial expression on his face and took a long breath to soak up his accomplishment. Watchmen cast features Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Jacob Ming-Trent, Tom Mison, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jeremy Irons, with Jean Smart and Hong Chau joining the cast in later episodes.

It is a story that takes place in the alternative reality in the U.S., in which some masked vigilantes, who were once considered to be the heroes, are declared as criminals for their violent methods.

