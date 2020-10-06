Penn Badgley's Wife Shares His First Photo With Newborn Son; Fans Call Him 'Papa Penn'

Domino Kirke, the wife of popular actor and musician Penn Badgley, took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable click of Penn holding their newborn son in his arms. In the picture, Penn and his son can be seen looking at each other with love. Take a look at what Penn Badgley’s wife shared on her Instagram.

Penn Badgley is a well-known actor-musician whose wife recently shared his picture along with their newborn baby. Penn’s wife Domino shared this first look of their baby, who was born on September 20. In this picture, Penn Badgley can be seen looking at his baby boy and his expression states as if he is the luckiest father in the world.

Domino Kirke managed to get a perfect click of the father-son duo and all the fans loved their picture and complimented them as well. They congratulated the couple and filled the comment section with hearts. Take a look.



Penn Badgley’s shows

Penn Badgley has been a vital part of many television shows and has received appreciation from the audience for his spectacular performance. He has essayed promising roles in many shows namely Will & Grace, The Nightmare Room, Do Over, The Bedford Diaries, Gossip Girl, You, The Mountain and many more. He was nominated for his amazing performances in Gossip Girl and You by the Teen Choice and Saturn Awards.

Apart from TV shows, the actor has also essayed several roles in movies. It includes Greetings From Tim Buckley, The Paper Store, Easy A, The Stepfather, Forever Strong, Margin Call and others. He was nominated for his various roles and won for his performance in The Paper Store and Margin Call.

Penn Badgley is not quite active on his Instagram handle. Let’s take a quick look at some of the posts that he has shared so far.

Penn Badgley shared some beautiful memories on the occasion of his wife’s birthday. He shared a cute video clip of her along with a picture of them having a candle-light dinner. He shared a heartfelt note in the caption that showed how glad he was to have her as his wife.

Here’s another one that Penn posted a while ago. In these pictures, the actor showed his series of before and after his morning prayer rituals in the hotel.

