Where To Watch 'You Should Have Left'? List Of Streaming Platforms That Have This Movie

You Should Have Left is an American psychological horror film, which released on June, 18, 2020. The film is based on a 2017 novel by the same name, which is written by Daniel Kehlmann. You Should Have Left was originally intended to have a theatrical release but due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown it was released on Video-on-demand platforms. Here is, ‘Where to watch You Should Have Left?’

ALSO READ | Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020: Date, timings, effects, and where to watch

Where to watch You Should Have Left?

You Should Have Left released on VOD platforms, Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, FandangoNow, DirecTV and etc. The movie is available to rent at $19.99 on all the above mentioned platforms. While the film is not available to Amazon Prime viewers as is, there is an option to rent the movie selectively. Unfortunately, there is no way for viewers to watch You Should Have Left for free right now.

ALSO READ | 'Choked' actor Roshan Mathew talks about changing acting process for the Netflix film

Is You Should Have Left on Netflix or Hulu?

The Universal film is not on Netflix or Hulu as of yet. But movie experts and critics are speculating that it might become available on these platforms soon. Netflix and Amazon Prime subscribers already have a plethora of movies in various genre to select from. Netflix has horror films like The Conjuring, Train to Busan and The Shining to name a few.

ALSO READ | Choked Netflix cast: See the complete cast list of the latest Netflix film

You Should Have Left review:

According to the reports of a media portal, You Should Have Left is getting less viewership than the makers had expected. The reason for this might be that cost of renting the movie is seemingly high for many audience members. In addition to this, the film has received 43 per cent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb ratings.

ALSO READ | Cate Blanchett roped in for 'Armageddon Times' and Netflix film 'Don't Look Up'

You Should Have Left cast

The horror movie stars popular American actors Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried. The Apollo 13 star Kevin Bacon plays the role of Theo Conroy in this film, who is a dedicated family man. While Letters to Juliet star Amanda Seyfried plays Theo’s wife Susanna. You Should Have Left cast also includes Avery Essex, Geoff Bell and Lowri-Ann Richards.

ALSO READ | Is Netflix film 'The Stand at Paxton County' based on a true story?

About the movie

In You Should Have Left, the Conroy’s who are a married couple take a seemingly idyllic retreat to an isolated edge of the world. They start their vacation with the goal to repair their marriage, but it soon turns into a nightmare. Theo begins to get a grasp of the gnarly reality when sinister forces begin acting in their beautiful vacation home. The couple begins to realise that the house knows more about them than they have revealed. Thus, begins Theo’s struggle to save his family from a house, that refuses to leave them.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.