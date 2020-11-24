'Young Sheldon' Fans Spot A Plot Hole Introduced By The Team In The Show’s Latest Episode

The most recent episode of Young Sheldon caught the attention of eagle-eyed viewers as they spotted what they consider a plot-hole in the series. Young Sheldon is the prequel spinoff to the successful sitcom, The Big Bang Theory. As the title suggests, it is based on the formative years of Sheldon Cooper, who is played by Iain Armitage in the successful prequel spinoff series.

Also Read: 'The Big Bang Theory's' Jim Parsons Feels His Sexuality Has 'never Hurt' His Acting Career

The most recent episode saw Iain Armitage’s 11-year-old Sheldon incurring an injury after a bike accident. A few scenes later, the viewers would meet Iain Armitage’s Sheldon and Reegan Revord’s Missy Cooper on a couch. In a matter of no time, Missy could be seen advising Sheldon that he must figure out a way of soothing himself. Shortly after which, Sheldon would begin singing the eminent lullaby ”Soft Kitty” to himself. This detail is what grabbed the attention of the fans.

Also Read: The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Kuoco Opens Up About Filming Intimate Scenes With Galecki

It so happens that Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory (Played by Jim Parsons) is quite adamant about the use of the lullaby. One would have noticed that Sheldon had reserved “Soft Kitty” specifically for illnesses. Hence, when Kaley Cuoco’s Penny slipped in the shower and dislocated her shoulder, Sheldon did not croon the lullaby for her, even though she requested for the same while being on bed rest. But, eventually, Sheldon did sing Soft Kitty for her after Penny gave him a little bit of perspective. The change in the behaviour came upon after Penny stated that people who are physically injured and are on medication are equivalent to being sick. Perhaps this explanation by Penny is something that deems the “Soft Kitty” aspect of the show to be a non-plot-hole.

Also Read: 'Friends' To Continue Airing On Nick At Nite Under New Multi-year Syndication Deal

Young Sheldon has been created by American Sitcom Mogul Chuck Lorre and stars Iain Armitage, who plays the titular character of Sheldon Cooper. Other cast members include Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts in pivotal roles. The spinoff prequel series explores the origins of Sheldon Coopers and gives out reasons for his various eccentricities. The show is currently in its fourth season.

Also Read: Young Sheldon Season 4 Premiere Reveals The Name Of Sheldon And Amy’s Future Son

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.