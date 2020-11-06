Fans have eagerly been waiting for another season of the comedy-drama television series, Young Sheldon. Young Sheldon season 4 premiere has dropped a Big Bang Theory bomb. With the special return of Mayim Bialik, the premiere has definitely created a huge buzz. Read further ahead to know more about Young Sheldon's season 4 and its other details.

Young Sheldon season 4 premiere reveals the future

Young Sheldon season 4 premiere reveals the name of Sheldon and Amy’s future son to be Leonard Cooper. The end of the episode also features Mayim Bialik's voice chimed into Jim Parsons' Young Sheldon voiceover. Mayim Bialik in the Big Bang Theory was cast to play the character of Amy Farrah Fowler. Fans often wonder how old is Sheldon Cooper. The answer to this question has been given in the series itself as in one of the episodes it was revealed that Cooper was born on February 26, 1980. The cast of Young Sheldon includes Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage playing the lead characters.

According to a report from ET, when Steve Molaro was asked if he was able to talk to Jim Parsons at all about this name reveal, he said that he didn't talk to Jim Parsons in advance. Steve Molaro said that even though he didn't talk to Jim Parsons in advance, Jim certainly was aware of it before they were recording it. Actually, they recorded the part where he says, "My son, Leonard Cooper" seven months ago and it killed Steve Molaro every time.

When Steve Molaro was asked if the Big Bang Theory writers have known that Sheldon’s son would be named Leonard, he said that nothing was planned. He said that when the opportunity arises for him to slip Big Bang Theory in on Young Sheldon, it's fun to do for him. Steve Moralo was also asked if they have any more Big Bang surprises up their sleeves for their fans who are awaiting the show. Steve answered the question saying, “not at the moment”. He said that he loves the Big Bang twists and he is sure that before the Young Sheldon season 4 gets over, they will get a couple of more surprises in there.

