'Family Guy's Cleveland To Be Voiced By YouTube Star Arif Zahir For Season 19

A YouTuber, Arif Zahir, who goes by the name of Azerrz on the video-sharing platform, has been selected to voice Cleveland on Family Guy's 19th season episodes with the animated show renewed for two more seasons. Announcing about the same, Zahir shared a tweet on September 25 and promised the audience and his fans that he will not let them down. He also shared a public statement about his new role.

Family Guy makers cast YouTuber

His statement read: "Firstly, I’m eternally grateful to have received this once in a lifetime opportunity. When I heard that Mike Henry was stepping down from the role of Cleveland Brown - my favourite cartoon character of all time - I was shocked and saddened, assuming we’d never see him again. When I learned I would get to take over the role? Overabundant gratitude." Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Family Guy also confirmed to cast Arif Zahir as they shared a tweet to welcome him in the lead cast.

We have found our new Cleveland! Excited to have you join the fam, @Azerrz. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/i3YTSc0DiC — Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) September 25, 2020

Earlier, actor Mike Henry lent his voice for the animated character. But in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, Mike announced his resignation saying an actor of colour should play the character. Henry has voiced the character on Family Guy and its spinoff, The Cleveland Show since 1999.

During the show's four-season run, Henry gave the voice to Cleveland's stepson, Rallo Tubbs, in addition to the titular character. However, Henry will continue to be heard as Cleveland in this year’s Season 18 Family Guy episodes, which had already been completed and will return on Sunday night with the show’s 350th episode. On the other side, the show already has been renewed for seasons 20 and 21.

Talking about Arif Zahir, the YouTuber has done numerous videos, in which he impersonated former President Brack Obama, Cleveland Brown, Donald Trump and Kendrick Lamar, among others. He has more than 6M subscribers. His video Hit Rap Songs in Voice Impressions, which features him reimagining Sicko Mode as sung by Cleveland, has garnered 14.2 million views; another one from 2017 featuring Cleveland performing hit rap songs bagged 6.5 million views.

