Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead' Starring Dave Bautista & Huma Qureshi Gets Release Date

Netflix recently revealed the release date of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. The announcement post is essentially a motion picture featuring what appears to be a vault with blood stains on it, indicating that the central plot of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead could be a heist story of sorts. Through the motion poster, the streaming giant has revealed that the tagline of the film is "Survivors Take All", indicating that the key Army of the Dead cast members will be seen in a race against time and the undead.

Netflix's Army of the Dead Release Date reveal post

About Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead reportedly is a story about a group of military mercenaries who plan a heist on a Las Vegas casino in a world that is under the attack of the zombies. Army of the Dead cast includes the likes of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo and Garret Dillahunt, to name a few. Other names attached to the project are Omari Hardwick, Hiryouki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighöfer and Huma Qureshi, in her Hollywood debut. The screenplay of the film has been co-written by Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten, which has been adapted from a story co-written by Snyder himself along with Joby Harold. The film will be made available for streaming on May 21. A spin-off prequel movie and an anime series are also confirmed to be in development.

Additionally, Zack Snyder, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited version of Justice League. It is said that Zack Snyder's Justice League is a 4-hour-long movie and the scale of the same is unlike anything that has ever been witnessed by the DCEU fans. Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is going to be an HBO Max Original, will be made available for streaming by its makers on March 18. Besides releasing in the US on HBO Max, The Snyder Cut will also be available simultaneously in other countries via "on-demand, digital download, linear, or streaming", as per the movie's official Twitter account.

