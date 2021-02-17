Dave Bautista Confesses To Being 'zombie' Fan While Opening Up About 'Army Of The Dead'

Dave Bautista is popularly known for his character Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel universe. The actor will soon be seen in Army of the Dead, a Zombie heist film directed by Justice League director Zack Snyder. According to a report by PTI, the actor always wanted to work in a Zombie film. Here's what the actor has to stay about his dream coming true with Army of the dead.

Dave Bautista on being a zombie fan

Dave Bautista's Army of the Dead will soon premiere on Netflix. He always wanted to feature in a zombie film and his wish has been fulfilled after being a part of the Army of the Dead's cast. Bautista mentioned that he is an ardent fan of Zombie films and is always excited to watch them. He also tried getting a part in the popular post-apocalyptic horror series The Walking Dead on AMC. He told the makers that he would be ready to do the role of a zombie for free, however, he was denied because he was too big for the role considering his physique.

The Army of the Dead plot revolved around mercenaries who take advantage of a zombie apocalypse in Las Vegas. They take an ultimate gamble amidst the quarantine orders to carry out the greatest money heist ever. Dave Bautista said, "For me, there had to be something special about a zombie film for me to sign up. What sets us apart is the heist. But there's a whole bunch of different layers to this film."

The Army of the Dead cast also features Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighöfer. The film is a direct sequel to Dawn of the Dead that released in 2004. The shoot of the film began in July 2019 where Zack Snyder was also seen as the cinematographer of the film. The film was shot in Los Angeles, California, and Albuquerque, New Mexico. It was also shot at the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey which is now closed.

