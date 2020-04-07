The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

A Pug Is Hiding In Plain Sight In This Puzzle, Can You Spot?

What’s Viral

A puzzle or a brainteaser is being shared on Twitter to keep people busy during the lockdown time. The puzzle shows a pug, hiding in plain sight in the picture

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
The hilarious pug in this pug puzzle amid lockdown has Twitter in splits

While people are confined to their houses amid the lockdown, everyone is trying to find new ways of keeping themselves entertained. People are trying new things to keep themselves engaged. Amid this, a puzzle or a brainteaser is being shared on social media to keep people busy during the lockdown time. The puzzle shows a pug, hiding in plain sight in this picture.

This image was shared with the caption. “When you have found the pug just retweet ok,” she posted while sharing the picture. And when Twitter users did that, they found the adorable pug. In the picture of the garden with a chair, there is a pug, a rather happy one, hiding in plain sight in this picture.

READ: Video Of Dog Welcoming People With Stuffed Toy Breaks Internet

Pug puzzle

The picture has got over 1.8 lakh retweets and it seems many were able to find it. Over 2.3 lakh people also liked the picture. Lots of comments have also poured on this tweet of the adorable pug. Some people also shared the pictures of their pets and asked to spot them.  A Twitter user said, “FOUND IT! That’s the content we need right now.” Another user said, “I read ‘pig’ and was very confused when I found a pug.” Another said, “Not even a joke, I just found him and yelled ‘oh my God’ out loud, startling my dog."

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

READ: Video Of Dog Welcoming People With Stuffed Toy Breaks Internet

READ: Dog's Hilarious Reaction On Getting A Treat Wins Internet, Watch Video

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
YECHURY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S REMARK
Mufti
MEHBOOBA MUFTI SHIFTED TO RESIDENCE
Trump
TRUMP WARNS INDIA OF RETALIATION
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
COVID-19
NETIZENS KEEPING CREATIVITY FLOWING