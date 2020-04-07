A Pug Is Hiding In Plain Sight In This Puzzle, Can You Spot?

While people are confined to their houses amid the lockdown, everyone is trying to find new ways of keeping themselves entertained. People are trying new things to keep themselves engaged. Amid this, a puzzle or a brainteaser is being shared on social media to keep people busy during the lockdown time. The puzzle shows a pug, hiding in plain sight in this picture.

This image was shared with the caption. “When you have found the pug just retweet ok,” she posted while sharing the picture. And when Twitter users did that, they found the adorable pug. In the picture of the garden with a chair, there is a pug, a rather happy one, hiding in plain sight in this picture.

Pug puzzle

The picture has got over 1.8 lakh retweets and it seems many were able to find it. Over 2.3 lakh people also liked the picture. Lots of comments have also poured on this tweet of the adorable pug. Some people also shared the pictures of their pets and asked to spot them. A Twitter user said, “FOUND IT! That’s the content we need right now.” Another user said, “I read ‘pig’ and was very confused when I found a pug.” Another said, “Not even a joke, I just found him and yelled ‘oh my God’ out loud, startling my dog."

When you have found the pug just retweet ok pic.twitter.com/EISxlETNmP — ashqueen 🌻 (@yesworryya) April 3, 2020

Spot my idiot pug pic.twitter.com/9FJ7e53MgZ — Your Best Kept Business Secret - Marc Ford MBA (@bizcoachmarc) April 4, 2020

Found the pug pic.twitter.com/nVnZKEMZ2L — Mike in Illinois: #412 guy stuck in the #309 (@Mike_InIllinois) April 4, 2020

Had a similar experience in Cork last week with a cat of all things 😁👀 pic.twitter.com/m1eFZAMVHB — Garry Elliott (@garrylarge) April 4, 2020

