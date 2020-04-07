'These 15 Words Which We See Daily In News' WhatsApp Puzzle Answers

The communication app Whatsapp has become a spot of entertainment since the time the coronavirus lockdown has made people stay at home. People spend some time solving these quizzes daily as they can be challenging as well as fun to do. These brain teasers help in polishing the puzzle-solving skills of an individual. Thus, these quizzes have become a part of the daily lives of people. A recently viral quiz is, "These 15 words which we see daily in news WhatsApp Puzzle"

ALSO READ | 'Can You See The Cat Woman With Broom' WhatsApp Puzzle With Solution Inside

Coronavirus Whatsapp Puzzle

A Whatsapp puzzle shared by people on Whatsapp asks one to 'Unscramble these 15 words we see daily in news'. The questions include 15 questions that are words unscrambled. These words are the ones that are trending in daily news and are regularly seen on the news.

ALSO READ | Witch Wand Broom WhatsApp Math Puzzle With Answer And Step-by-step Explanation

Orovacrusin Hunaw Mayhoest Fasstaye Danpmice Knowdcol Fecruw Siovepit Ongasidis Kerbauto Ascemfak Losiontia Ratinquaen Gaetvien Niashatinzerd

ALSO READ | 'Can You Open The Lock Using These Clues' Puzzle Solved | Here Is The Answer

Unscramble these 15 words we see daily in news answers:

Coronavirus Wuhan Stay home Stay safe Pandemic Lockdown Curfew Positive Diagnosis Outbreak Face mask Isolation Quarantine Negative Hand sanitizer

ALSO READ | 'If You Can Move 2 Matches' Answer: This Whatsapp Puzzle That Will Test Your Creativity

All these words have become very common in the daily news. These words are all related to the coronavirus pandemic. People have been following the coronavirus lockdown as set by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India. The lockdown started on April 25, 2020, and it will end on April 14, 2020. Coronavirus in India has impacted almost all the states. The police, doctors and all the essential services are working through the lockdown while many are spending their time at home and working online. Thus, these Whatsapp puzzles become a way of entertainment and to have fun with friends and family virtually.

ALSO READ | Chicken Egg Banana Puzzle Answer | Read To Know Full Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.