Good News: Boy Walks From Sicily To London To Hug His Grandma; Also Raises Funds For Kids

A 10-year-old boy named Romeo Cox walked for 2,800 kilometres from Sicily to London in the United Kingdom in order to reunite with his grandmother and give her a hug during the pandemic. Romeo began his journey on June 20, along with his father Phil Cox. Romeo has also created an Instagram page where he has documented his journey.

Journey from Sicily to London

The Instagram page has 2,088 followers with 144 posts. The bio of the Instagram page says, “I'm 10 & I'm walking from Sicily to my Granny in London. It's 2800km! I'm taking Dad along just in case & to be virus safe. It's for a good cause!”. Romeo has also created a fundraiser on justgiving.com. According to the site, his mom runs REACT which is a charity that supports vulnerable refugees, especially kids and women. Romeo aims to help his mom fund a drop in and community center in Palermo.

Read: Good News: Woman Rescues Deer Stuck In Hammock; Netizens Say 'you're Amazing' | WATCH

Read: Good News: 5-year-old Boy Gifts Baby Yoda To Firefighters; They Carry Toy Everywhere

According to justgiving.com, the money collected will help in buying 50 tablets and wifi connection for refugee and local disadvantaged kids to use and share. The site read, "I know that some kids my age and older here in Palermo have missed out on all the study during lock-down because they cannot get online for the lessons and already find themselves excluded and missing out. Being able to learn online and have digital learning is important!". Talking about his journey, Romeo said, "I decided that this journey with my Dad should help support these projects. We should help each other. Always. SO... come with me on the journey! I start at my front door in Palermo, walk and cycle up into the mountains towards Messina, then look for a sailboat across up to mainland Italy and then walk walk walk up to France and KEEP going towards the UK. Phew!". The fundraiser has raised 80 per cent of the target with a total of 12,896 pounds out of 15,000 pounds collected.

Read: Good News: Drowning Teenager Saved; Cab Driver Returns Passenger’s Bag; Cat Rescued & More

Also Read: Good News: Taxi Driver Goes Out Of His Way To Return Passenger’s Bag; Read Inspiring Story

(Image Credits: Instagram/romeos_big_journey_home)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.